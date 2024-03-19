'Working Towards That Goal': Jon Bon Jovi Shares Recovery Update After 'Major Surgery'; Says He Is Unsure About Touring

The legendary frontman of Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, 62, is still recovering from surgery on his vocal cords and is putting his health before his tour dates. As the group gets ready to release their 16th album, Legendary, Bon Jovi hopes to play some of the best shows after recovering completely. He's still determined to get back his vocal strength even if he's not sure if he'll tour. He talked about the difficulties of his recuperation and his wish to go back on stage in a recent radio interview.

When Bon Jovi made his operation public, he emphasized how it affected his singing and the subsequent implant treatment that rebuilt his vocal cords. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a Hulu docuseries, promises an intimate look into the group's illustrious journey and a comprehensive tribute to their enduring legacy with behind-the-scenes insights and reflections from past and present members. Fans are anticipating the album's release and the band's 40th anniversary. Read on!

Jon Bon Jovi reveals recovery update after major surgery

During a recent radio interview on Mix 104.1 Boston, the rock musician stated that while he's "still recovering from a major surgery," his "goal" is to go on tour and provide his fans with the best concert he can.

When asked about plans to promote the forthcoming record on the road, the Grammy winner admitted, "I don’t know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also opened up about how he's been healing, now that it's been over a year and a half since his vocal cords were operated on because one of them was "atrophying."

Jon shared, "Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end."

"And so I’m working towards that goal," the musician added.

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi is prioritizing his health before revealing any plans for a tour. In anticipation of the June release of their 16th studio album, Legendary, Bon Jovi's 62-year-old vocalist is debating whether going on the road again after vocal chord surgery in 2022 is best for his health.

Jon Bon Jovi made public revelations about his major vocal cords surgery

At a press conference held by the Television Critics Association for the upcoming Hulu documentary series titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the It's My Life singer initially disclosed to the world that he had undergone extensive surgery on his vocal cords in mid-February.

Furthermore, Jon disclosed at a panel that one of his vocal cords was "thick as the thumb," while the other was "atrophying" and "thin as a pinky."

"So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well," he said. "My craft was being taken from me."

Jon elucidated that he was introduced to a surgeon who was able to provide him with a "cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up."

At the time, 19 months into his rehabilitation process, he shared, "I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody. But I need to get my tools back."

Bon Jovi's upcoming album coincides with their documentary’s release

The rock group, featuring bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, drummer Tico Torres, and keyboardist David Bryan, completed their latest tour in 2022, playing at big stadiums all over the United States. Moreover, Bon Jovi did live shows to support their 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale over several years. They went on a worldwide tour for live performances in 2017 and 2019 following the album's release.

The Livin' On a Prayer musical group will shortly release Legendary, their new album, which Island Records is scheduled to release on June 7. The classic rock group also released the title track when they announced the project.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon in a statement.

To sum up, on April 26th of this year, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will premiere on Hulu to celebrate the milestone and the launch of the new album. This groundbreaking documentary series will offer never-before-seen glimpses into the band's rise to fame, and it is being created in close partnership with all past and present members of the group.

