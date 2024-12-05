Did Kamala Harris Decline Joe Rogan’s Podcast Invite? Find Out

Kamala Harris was all over television and social media when she was promoting herself during the presidential election for the United States. But it appears that she did have to decline some of her appearances, specifically, her appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Rogan, who is a Donald Trump supporter, had shared an invite to Harris but their episode never came to fruition as she reportedly did not accept it. Many people are wondering about the reason behind this decision of hers.

It seems that she was initially okay with appearing on his online show. The Things outlet mentioned that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she was available to appear on his podcast while Rogan was in Austin. However, her team found out that the podcast host was actually going to speak with Donald Trump that day instead.

Stephanie Cutter, Harris’s staffer, reportedly discussed the matter, saying, “She (Harris) was ready, willing to go on Joe Rogan. So, we had discussions with Joe Rogan’s team. They were great. They wanted us to come on. We wanted to come on. We tried to get a date to make it work, and ultimately we just weren’t able to find a date.”

She further explained that it was a “very short race with a limited number of days” that prevented them from rescheduling.

However, it appears that there was another major show that allegedly declined Harris’s appearance—none other than Hot Ones.

According to The Things, THR's report mentioned that Harris would have liked to be featured on the aforementioned show, but that never worked out. Cutter shared the reason behind this, stating that the refusal was not personal.

She recalled, “I think, if I remember correctly, on Hot Ones, that they didn’t wanna delve into politics... They didn’t want to do any politics, so they weren’t going to take us (Donald Trump).”

However, Cutter did say that, in the future, given the right circumstances, Harris would consider speaking with Rogan.

