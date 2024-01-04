Did Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock tell her she's not 'sexy' enough to be on The Voice? Exploring singer's latest claims

Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy award-winning singer was told that she was not sexy enough to appear on The Voice.

Clarkson, who appeared as a coach on The Voice between 2018 and 2023 was reportedly body-shamed by her ex-husband and then manager Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon in 2022 and the latter was ordered to pay his ex-wife a sum of $2,641,374 for illegally procuring deals in her name.

Seems like Brandon was using his wife Kelly Clarkson to unjustly make money while dragging her down by body-shaming her.

Kelly Clarkson recalls her conversation with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

The New York Post reports that the Since U Been Gone singer was told by her ex-husband that she did not have enough sex appeal to appear as a Judge on NBC’s The Voice.

Per the court documents obtained by The Post, Clarkson testified in the court that her now ex-husband and former manager Brandon told her that “The Voice was looking for a more sex symbol type,” to appear as a judge while citing Rihanna as an example.

Clarkson testified that she was told the network was looking for a diverse panel of coaches and “had to have someone that was black.”

Kelly Clarkson informed the court she had told her then-husband and manager for years about her ambitions to be on The Voice.

Clarkson eventually joined the singing reality show in 2018 after Blackstock bought her the deal.

Upon being asked by her lawyer Ed McPherson how she was able to recall the details of her conversation with her ex-husband, Clarkson said, “Well, a wife doesn't forget a time she gets told she's not a sex symbol, so that stays.”

In the meantime, Brandon secured four deals in Kelly Clarkson’s name which he was outlawed from doing. He received commissions for procuring the deals which the court asked him to pay back to the singer. Blackstock was ordered to pay $6.2 million to Clarkson in the court ruling that stated, “Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

After engaging in messy court proceedings over the custody of their two minor children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, the former couple settled their divorce in 2022.

