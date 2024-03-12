Cillian Murphy claims THIS soccer legend is the most famous Irishman despite his Oscar win

Cillian Murphy, who won his first Oscar for Oppenheimer, is one humble man. The man known for outstanding performances in Peaky Blinders and Inception to name a few recently decided to compliment Roy Keane’s unparalleled status as the most famous athlete from Cork. When he was asked about being Cork’s most well-known celebrity, he disagreed and said, “No one will be more famous than Roy Keane. I’m a big Roy Keane fan, he’ll always be number one for me.” according to a post by @centerdevils on X.

Oscar-winner Murphy talks about his idol in football

Murphy’s admiration for the footballer is rooted in the football legend’s outstanding career record. Roy Keane who is a former football player and coach has secured 19 trophies during his career with 17 that he achieved in his illustrious time at Manchester United. He was also included in Pelé's FIFA 100 list of the greatest living players in the history of football.

Similarly, another son of Cork, Cillian Murphy is taking the acting industry by storm and receiving critical acclaim for his outstanding works. He was among the star actors who made headlines at the Oscar awards on Sunday with a big win for playing Oppenheimer in the movie of the same name. He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the groundbreaking movie.

He was also humble enough to talk about his movie and not in a flippant manner. He said to RTE, “You know, everyone says this but it's true: no one makes films to win awards; we just make them because we enjoy making them.” Nonetheless, the ever-so-grounded star received praise from many including Yami Gautam for his win even when she took a dig at “fake filmy awards.”

Yami Gautam’s congratulatory message for Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy was congratulated by rising Indian film star Yami Gautam through her X account. She penned a sweet note for the brilliant actor’s win. The actor lifted the Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer much to everyone’s delight. On March 11 the 96th Academy Awards concluded and Yami Gautam took to her X to praise the actor.

She wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honored on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, your TALENT stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024.”

Even while the Article 370 star took a jibe at award shows and their treatment of actors, she appreciated the much-awaited win. Looks like all famous stars have different idols to look up to yet remain humble in their fields of work.

