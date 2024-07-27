‘Did Not Think It Was Possible': Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Felt About Blade's Return Until Ryan Reynolds' Call

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally hit theaters, giving viewers the much-needed frenemy dynamic of the two superheroes. But the film also witnessed surprising cameos from multiple superheroes, adding to the multiversal dynamics of the MCU. One such cameo was made by Wesley Snipes, who reprised his superhero character of Blade, the vampire slayer. Talking about his comeback, Snipes shared that he decided to feature in the film after having a word with Ryan Reynolds.

Wesley Snipes on his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Blade

Wesley Snipes became a fan favorite when he played the role of Blade in the 1998 superhero film. Following his splendid performance, the actor reprised his role in its two subsequent sequels, released in 2002 and 2004, respectively. During his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor opened up about playing the role of Blade once again, nearly two decades later. Talking about his cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actor revealed that Ryan Reynolds personally connected with him to make his cameo possible.

Snipes shared that he received a text from Reynold reading, "I want to talk to you." However, despite all this, Snipes revealed that he never thought of playing Blade ever again, as the studio had already moved forward with its new Blade project, casting Mahershala Ali as its new vampire slayer. However, the Deadpool star shared during his conversation with Snipes that the studio had already agreed to his cameo appearance in the film.

Snipes shared, "I did not think it was possible. I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it; Disney was into it—also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it. I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about. He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

Wesley Snipes on reprising his role of Blade in the Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine takes a multiversal turn by bringing several superheroes from different dimensions. Apart from Snipes’ Blade, the film also included Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Dafne Keen’s Laura, aka X-23, and many more. Taking on the mantle of superhero after decades, Snipes shared that it was a difficult task to get back in shape and prepare himself for action sequences.

"I wasn't Blade ready, man. I don't walk around as Blade every day, you know what I mean? With a trench coat and shades and fangs in my mouth, we had to work out. We definitely had to get the body, and my biggest concern was being in condition enough to deal with whatever the action was. They didn't really tell me what the action was going to be, so I prepared for whatever that was going to come,” the actor stated.

Snipes previously shared the screen with Reynolds back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, where the Deadpool star played the role of Hannibal King. Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

