Deadpool and Wolverine Featured DC Star Henry Cavill While Taking A Jab At Studio

Spoiler Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

One of the most anticipated movies, Deadpool & Wolverine has stuffed way too many Easter eggs for the audience to enjoy the ride alongside them. As Logan and Wade Wilson pair up to put a stop to Cassandra Nova, there are plenty of MCU references, Wolverine, and Deadpool variants to watch out for.

For a brief moment he appeared, but the fans can easily point out that Henry Cavill has finally made his way into the MCU family. Henry has been leading the DC world as Superman until he announced his exit from the franchise. Since then, fans have been waiting to see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Henry Cavill makes a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine?

At the beginning of the movie, Wade Wilson can be seen stealing a TVA Tempad and embarking on a journey across the Multiverse to find one Wolverine who can save his family. Amid the montage of various Logan variants, Wilson sees a brown-suited version who is ready to take down Hulk, another one crucified on X, and more.

But one of them caught the eyes of DC and Marvel fans. First seen from the back, a Logan variant can be found in a warehouse fixing up his motorcycle. But he is not Hugh Jackman but none other than Witcher and Superman fame Henry Cavill. Their interaction might be short-lived but Henry’s appearance will keep the audience fascinated. Soon after, Henry’s Logan variant can be seen busting out his claws angrily as Wade (Ryan Reynolds). Logan then sent Wade back through a time door.

Advertisement

What made Henry Cavill appear in Deadpool & Wolverine?

There have been a lot of requests from the fans for Henry Cavill to make an appearance in the MCU. He has also been fan-cast as X-Men leader Cyclops as well as Sentry whose powers are quite equivalent to DC’s Superman which Cavill has previously starred as in many movies. His chiseled look and nerd personality add to the list. He is known for building his own gaming computers, Henry plays Warhammer, and these qualities are just perfect for featuring as a superhero once again.

While there’s a very slight chance that Henry Cavill’s Logan variant will ever become a full-feature film as it was just used as a gag, the actor has a lot of projects in his pipeline. Henry is all set to feature in 1986’s Highlander along with Warhammer 40K television series. The actor is going to produce it.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently taking the theatres by storm. Well, if you haven’t watched the film yet, are you excited to see a glimpse of Henry Cavill as a Logan variant? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Show Gratitude Towards Comic Book Creators Like Roy Thomas In End Credits; DEETS Inside