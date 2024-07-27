Do Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Kids Appear In Deadpool & Wolverine? Cameo Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The third installment of Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has hit theaters and is making waves. The film has become the talk of the town, with fans excited to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as Wade Wilson and Logan. The unexpected cameos and gags add even more excitement to the movie.

Since the film’s announcement, there has been considerable buzz about Blake Lively playing Lady Deadpool. Now that this has been cleared, read on to find out whether their children have been involved in the project.

Ryan Reynolds share screen space with wife and kids

This would be the first time that Ryan Reynolds has shared the spotlight with both his wife and his kid. His 7-year-old daughter Inez made a surprise appearance in his latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, as one of his variants, Kidpool. Not only that, Blake also made a cameo as Ladypool (Lady Deadpool), and fans are overjoyed. Though both of their faces were disguised with their respective Deadpool suits, it is a proud dad moment for Ryan.

The most sought-after and loving couple, Ryan and Blake share four kids: daughter James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4), and the fourth child, Olin (1). They welcomed their fourth baby in February 2023. Ryan revealed his youngest baby’s name at the New York premiere of his latest movie.

Ryan talks about Blake and his kids

At the David H. Koch Theatre, when Ryan took the stage with his co-stars, including Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, he gave a heartfelt speech to his audience. He thanked his wife and praised her for being his rock. He jokingly said, "Her outfit is amazing; spoiler alert.” He further stated his love for his family: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Blake Lively, who was looking absolutely stunning in a custom-made Ladypool outfit for the event, talked about the movie and her husband to PEOPLE. She said after the event that "he's supporting" her tonight. She continued, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving. He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight.”

Ryan and Blake have not declared the sex of their youngest child. On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine are currently ruling theaters. If you haven’t watched it or didn’t even plan to go for it, just do so to be amazed by the hundreds of cameos and Easter eggs stuffed in the third Deadpool movie.

Check out the final official trailer:

