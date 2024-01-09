Did Selena Gomez unknowingly have an iconic Marilyn Monroe moment? Check out this capture

Selena Gomez stole the spotlight at the 2024 Golden Globes, not just with her acting prowess but also with an unexpected twist due to the wind. Nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a television series, comedy, or musical for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, Gomez graced the red carpet in a stunning red Giorgio Armani dress that was already turning heads.

The unique design boasted an asymmetrical hemline and captivating black accents, including rosette-adorned cutouts. However, the true star of Gomez's red carpet moment was the uncharacteristically windy weather in Los Angeles that added an entirely new dimension to her vibrant look. Here's what happened.

As Gomez walked down the red carpet, photographers couldn't help but notice the wind playing with the flow of her dress. In a video shared by Vogue on Instagram, a photographer can be heard encouraging Gomez to "work the wind," prompting a genuine and candid Marilyn Monroe moment. The wind caught her hemline, creating a whimsical scene as her dress billowed around her knees, and Gomez, with a radiant smile, gracefully attempted to hold it in place. The moment resonated with the iconic Marilyn Monroe moment.

Florence Pugh

Gomez wasn't the only Hollywood star to experience a windswept moment at the Golden Globes. The unpredictable weather worked its magic on several celebrities, including Florence Pugh and Heidi Klum. Pugh, nominated for her role in the five-time Golden Globe-winning Oppenheimer, arrived in a show-stopping sheer, red Valentino gown adorned with floral accents. The wind added an extra touch of drama, creating a visual spectacle as her gown's train billowed in the breeze.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum, known for her fashion-forward choices, turned the red carpet into her runway in a strapless red Sophie Couture gown. The voluminous skirt and stunning split were complemented by the wind, which caught both her crimson skirt and wavy blonde hair. Speaking about her look, Klum shared, "I love the color and the poof," she said. "I love being blonde and wearing red. It fit me immediately and I said, 'That’s the one.' ”

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer also embraced the breezy red carpet conditions, donning a gorgeous light pink gown featuring flowing silky accents. As the wind played with the material, it created an ethereal look, with the fabric flowing around her, adding a touch of charm to her overall appearance.

