Golden Globe Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director; remembers Heath Ledger in his speech

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were presented in a grandiose ceremony on Monday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Barbie, the pop culture sensation starring Greta Gerwig, and Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer were expected to dominate the evening. But Oppenheimer won every major reward that night, dominating the event.

2023's biggest blockbuster Oppenheimer's director, Christopher Nolan took home the Best Director-Motion Picture award. Greta Gerwig for Barbie and Bradley Cooper for Maestro were among the competitors that Nolan defeated to earn the award. With six nominations for Best Director, this was Nolan's first Golden Globe win.

Christopher Nolan remembers Heath Ledger during his winning speech

After accepting the award for Best Director, Christopher Nolan said in his speech, "The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me. In the middle of speaking, I got all stuck, and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support - - the same look he's giving me now."

Nolan further added, "I thought it would be simpler to accept for myself. But, as a director, I realize I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors, we bring people together and we try to get them to give their best."

Even though Inception, Interstellar, and the Batman trilogy were critical and financial successes, Nolan was not able to win the Golden Globe for Best Director with any of his other noteworthy films.

The biographical drama, which stars Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, tells the story of how the theoretical physicist—later dubbed "the father of the atomic bomb"—overcame many setbacks to establish his reputation in history.

On July 21, Oppenheimer and Barbie were released, and both films received high appreciation for their narratives and the performances of their main and supporting cast members.

