Taylor Swift warned she will be blamed if boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs don’t win the Super Bowl this season

Taylor Swift recently received a cautionary message that she could face blame if her favorite team fails to secure victory in the Super Bowl. Considering that the Chiefs emerged as the champions in the previous year's Super Bowl, there is undoubtedly immense pressure on them to at least reach the finals. In the midst of the team's pursuit of another championship, the question arises: why would Taylor Swift be held accountable if they don't emerge victorious?

NFL legend Brett Favre makes a bold statement on Taylor Swift

Since September 2023, Taylor Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, thanks to her romance with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift has been considered as the luck factor for the team. As per the record, the team has won more than 50% of the games that Taylor attended.

So, it's pretty clear that if the Chiefs don't make it to the Super Bowl, some fingers will be pointed at Taylor Swift. Even NFL legend Brett Favre agrees and expressed his concerns about her during a chat with TMZ. "I think it'll be a distraction if they don't make it to the Super Bowl. It's one of those things," he said.

"It's not for me to say, but if they don't win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That's why'," Brett said, concluding his statement on Taylor Swift. Somewhere the NFL legend has got a good point. If the luck doesn't work, the Super Bowl doesn't come, Taylor will be labeled as a distraction and nothing else.

There's no denying that fans are unpredictable, considering their never-ending love for their favorite team. Up recently, an Eagles fan threw a bucket full of popcorn at the head coach , after their depressing loss. Chiefs fans are definitely going to be upset if the team doesn't win the Super Bowl and someone has to become a scapegoat for the blame.

Chiefs tight end was offered a $1 Million ring for FREE

Travis Kelce was offered a million-dollar ring for absolutely free by a Philadelphia-based jeweler. However, there's one condition that the Chiefs' tight end has to fulfill in order to get that gift. The condition is that he has to marry Taylor Swift and that wedding ring will be all his.

The jeweler has been in the limelight for his attractive offer attached with an interesting condition. But Travis Kelce hasn't responded to this offer. According to the Jeweler, her daughter is a swiftie and it would be an honor to design a ring for Taylor Swift and her future husband.

