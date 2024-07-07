Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan And Boyfriend James Karnik Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Outdoor Photoshoot; See Here

Vanessa Morgan’s family is about to get bigger. She has a son named River from her previous marriage and just this month her new baby is set to arrive.

Morgan took to social media to share the news alongside adorable photos of her and her boyfriend, James Karnik.

Vanessa Morgan and James Karnik to welcome their first child together

On Instagram, on Saturday, July 06, the Riverdale actress revealed that she is expecting her second child. She has also shared that the baby will be born this month.

Morgan announced the news with a series of photographs from an outdoor shoot in which her boyfriend, Karnik appeared. The Canadian professional basketball player and the 32-year-old actress were shown standing out in a field, looking in love.

He wore jeans and white sweaters while Morgan cradled her exposed baby bump tenderly in some shots.

In her caption, Morgan expressed her love for Karnik and her excitement over their growing family as well as acknowledging God for the upcoming addition.

Riverdale stars react to Venessa Morgan's pregnancy announcement post

Many of the celebs including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and more have reacted with enthusiasm. Reinhart wrote, "Sweet Angel," with a shower of hearts. Camila Mendes also added a bunch of emojis to express her love and support.

This would make James Karnik and the Riverdale alum's first child together. Additionally, she has a three-year-old son River with ex-husband Michael Kopech.

In November 2021, People learnt from Morgan, who stated how Mark Consuelos along with his wife Kelly Ripa gave her valuable advice on parenting while starting up her motherhood journey.

She said, "It was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it." She loved not only their anticipation but also the beautiful baby clothes they gave to River. As per Kelly Ripa, healing after a C-section can last as long as one year.

Hence she shared tips about it and other things that would help her recover faster.

