Did Zendaya Audition For Disney's Descendents Franchise Many Times? Here's What Former Vice President Cornelia Frame Reveals

Zendaya almost became part of Disney Channel's Descendants franchise. Cornelia Frame, the former Vice President of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Channel shared that Zendaya auditioned many times for a role in the franchise and was very eager to be a part of it.

During a recent interview with the Magical Rewind podcast, Frame noted, “Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal," she added, "It was a really big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it. It just ended up not going her way.”

The former Vice President added, “Now that I think about it, I’m like, ‘Would Spider-Man have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don’t get something else.”

She emphasized that sometimes when you don't get one opportunity, it can lead to another amazing one. At the time Descendants premiered in 2015, Zendaya was starring in the Disney Channel show K.C. Undercover, which had debuted earlier that year. She continued with K.C. Undercover for two more seasons.

Descendants is a musical fantasy film that tells the story of the teenage children of famous Disney villains like Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil. The film became a huge success for Disney Channel, leading to sequels in 2017 and 2019, as well as a spinoff film called Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+.

After her time with Disney Channel, Zendaya starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, followed by Spider-Man: Far from Home in 2019 and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. She has also been featured in the Dune film series and recently starred in Luca Guadagnino's film Challengers.

Zendaya made headlines for her Olympics 2024 outfit

If celebrity dressing were an Olympic sport, Law Roach and Zendaya would always win gold. After dazzling in a black sequined gown at the Prelude to the Olympics party in Paris, Zendaya switched things up with an outfit that shouted 2024 Summer Olympics.

In photos on Roach’s Instagram, Zendaya wore a vintage white romper with blue, green, black, yellow, and red trimmings inspired by the Olympic rings. She paired it with a sporty bun and laceless On Cloud sneakers. Roach captioned the post, “Let the games begin…. All ready for the @olympics.”

As Roach noted, Zendaya's outfit was an archival piece by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, from his 2008 Olympics-inspired Sportacus collection for Paris Fashion Week.

