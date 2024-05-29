Where Are All The Characters After Dune Part Two Ending? Here's What Happens to Them

After a three-year-long wait following filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film Dune (2021), its sequel Dune: Part Two was recently released in March this year. One of the major reasons for the franchise’s critical acclaim and popularity is the character arcs and their ends.

Set in the far future world of Dune where planetary fiefs are ruled by different noble houses in a feudal galactic society, the movie franchise is inspired by Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The story revolves around young Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), the Duke’s son whose Atreides family takes on the planet Arrakis as a steward. While the sequel sees the death of several characters as their fate, it is just the beginning for several other characters. Check out their fate at the end of Dune: Part Two.

Paul Atreides Becomes Emperor & Rules Over Arrakis

By the end, Atreides's fate is concluded to be epic yet tragic. In the last moments, Atreides loses who he was and declares the start of the Holy War and commands his supporters to "lead them to paradise," alluding to the Great Houses that had already arrived at Arrakis and would object to his accession to the throne.

He undergoes a radical shift and is now a religious Messiah. Atreides’s authority needs to be confirmed by the entire universe supporting him. Paul destroys millions of worlds and performs a mass genocide against 61 billion people during a 12-year conflict between Dune and Dune: Messiah.

Chani Chooses Herself Over Paul Atreides

As Atreides declared war and performed the mass genocide, Chani’s fears that he would eventually lose himself to power came true. And Chani (portrayed by Zendaya) couldn’t support him in this.

The last straw for Chani was Atreides's request to be allowed to marry Princess Irulan as part of his goal to become Emperor. Chani's decision to ride a sandworm away from Atreides and his Fremen followers from the capital city of Arrakeen only served to deepen their rift.

Princess Irulan Marries Paul Atreides

At the end of Dune: Part Two, Atreides says he will marry Princess Irulan (portrayed by Florence Pugh) with political interests, of course. For Atreides, Princess Irulan is the “key” to gaining power and becoming the Emperor.

Somewhat likewise for Princess Irulan as well. Irulan schemes against Atreides with the Bene Gesserit and Tleilaxu and agrees to marry Atreides if he spared her father’s life. Her destructive plotting ultimately makes her feel guilty and encourages Atreides to rule.

Lady Jessica Returns To Caladan And Becomes The Reverend Mother

Portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, Lady Jessica is another highlight of both Dune movies. She spends the years following Atreides's ascendance returning to Caladan. There, she rules the Atreides home planet alongside Gurney Halleck, with whom she forms a romantic relationship. Lady Jessica fit the role of reverend mother because of her Bene Gesserit training and her status as the mother of Lisan al-Ghaib, which was needed by the desert society.

Eventually, she led Atreides to accept his authority as the Kwisatz Haderach. Lady Jessica plays a major role in her son losing himself as they are all required to seek vengeance on their family and put an end to the threats against them.

Emperor Shaddam Lives In Exile

After his rise to power, Atreides is brutal, but when it suits his political agenda, he is merciful too. Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV (Christopher Walken) was overthrown and banished by his son to the planet Salusa Secundus rather than having him put to death. Within a few hours, he lost his throne, power, and family, all because he failed to fight his inner demons.

After more than 20 years of exile, Shaddam eventually devised a strategy to conquer back the Empire. However, his efforts were in vain as he approached exile at an old age and passed away.

Stilgar Becomes Paul Atreides's Military Leader In Holy War

From a stern, tactical, and wise leader of the Northern Fremen to one of Atriedes’s first followers, Stilgar (played by Javier Bardem) went from being a deserving leader to the most loyal follower by the end of the movie. Eventually, Artreides began to hold Stilgar in higher regard than any other Fremen, even going so far as to openly defy tradition by allowing Stilgar to survive and declare himself the Lisan al-Ghaib.

By the end, Stilgar essentially commands all of the Fremen armies, inspiring them to fight together with their common faith.

Alia Atreides Supports Paul's Holy War

Though Alia Atreides (portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy) spent most of the time in Dune: Part Two inside her mother Lady Jessica’s womb, she plays a significant role in the storyline. She appears in a vision of her adult self who facilitates Atriedes’s journey to accept the role of Lisan al-Ghaib.

As she disclosed the truth about his Harkonnen lineage, he was able to acknowledge that he was the Kwisatz Haderach which kind of triggered the events that led to House Atreides take over the Empire.

