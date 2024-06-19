Tom Holland has starred in several blockbuster movies, but playing Spider-Man in 2017, got him a massive Marvel fan following. Tom was rumored to be dating Nadia Parkes at the beginning of 2020, but in 2021 it was revealed that Holland had started dating Zendaya.

Holland began his career in theater and soon after started acting in big Hollywood films and has been ine of the most popular stars. Holland has also appeared in Forbes magazine’s ‘30 under 30 Europe.’

However, apart from his work, his fans have always been eager to know about his romantic relationships. Holland has always been quiet and hideous about his love life but hasn't been successful in doing so. Let's look at who the 27-year-old English actor's dating history throughout the years!

Exploring Tom Holland's dating history over the years

Tom was allegedly seeing his childhood sweetheart Elle Lotherington in 2015, a few years before his rise to fame. In 2015, when the news about Holland had been cast as Spider-Man, Lotherington tweeted, "Couldn't be a more proud girlfriend right now. Tom Holland, I love you. #spiderman."

In an interview, Holland told a story about trying the Spider-Man kiss with an ex-girlfriend. In May 2016, the two seemed to decide to part ways as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

2. Ella Purnell

Tom Holland was rumored to be dating actor Ella Purnell, with whom Holland was spotted getting close during the BAFTA afterparty in February 2017. According to a source, "Tom and Ella were very close inside the Weinstein party and it looked really obvious that he was taken by her, noting that he was leading her around the dance floor by the hand."

Advertisement

After the party, nothing more was ever heard about this potential couple. Nevertheless, Ella's connection to Brad Pitt quickly put an end to the rumors.

3. Olivia Bolton

When pictures of Tom Holland and a blonde woman out on a date in Hyde Park surfaced in 2019, they almost brought the internet to its knees. The pictures of the loving couple ignited a mystery and put an end to rumors that he and his co-star Zendaya from Spider-Man were secretly dating.

According to Elle, Holland was linked to Olivia Bolton. Bolton worked for a digital production company in London and was a family friend. It's reported they broke up in April 2020, despite they never formally acknowledged a romance.

4. Nadia Parkes

In 2020, Tom was rumored to be dating Nadia Parkes, a fellow actor and close friend of Sophie Turner. According to reports, the pair moved in together right before lockdown after being introduced by friends in the entertainment industry. The Spider-Man actor shared a picture of Parkes on Instagram in July 2020, which gave rise to dating rumors about him.

Advertisement

The couple regularly liked each other's social media posts for months, even though they never acknowledged the rumors themselves. It's not known exactly when they broke up if they were ever together, but it's safe to assume it was before July 2021.

Who is Tom Holland dating currently?

Tom Holland dating Zendaya since 2021

From the time they were chosen to play the lead roles in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, the two have been good friends, but it didn't take long for rumors of a possible love relationship to begin. The BFFs were seen kissing on July 1, 2021, which gave fans hope that after years of referring to each other as their "best friend," their strong friendship had finally taken a romantic turn.

Two months later, on Zendaya's birthday, he finally confirmed their relationship by sharing an adorable message to mark her 26th birthday. Their relationship seems to have blossomed over the years; they were spotted together on a fun tennis date at Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement

Many of Tom and Zendaya's dans noticed the celebrities were donning each other's initials in recent outings in March 2023. As shown in a video her manicurist posted on Instagram, Zendaya is seen wearing a signet ring with Holland's initials during a nail session.

The pair, dressed in monochrome black clothing, was photographed smiling and holding hands as they left the Dune: Part Two global premiere after-party in London in February 2024. In March 2024, they were spotted in March 2024, sitting courtside and belting out Whitney Houston's 1987 smash song I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson Dating History: From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse; Exploring The Batman Star's Past Romances