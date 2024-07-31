Witnesses Feared Pax Jolie-Pitt Had Died In E-Bike Crash; Son Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Is Now Stable

Witnesses feared the worst following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt’s e-bike accident on Monday, July 29, according to TMZ. People who rushed over after the youngster's collision with a car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard in LA told the publication they saw Pax lying motionless on the ground and thought he had died before he regained consciousness when paramedics arrived at the scene.

The outlet also reported on Tuesday that Pax, 20, had to stay overnight at the hospital for head injuries. Though the specific details about his wound remained undisclosed, it was reported that Angelina Jolie stayed by her son’s side throughout his recovery.

Pax Jolie-Pitt has reportedly been cruising around LA on his bike without a helmet

Pax, who has a couple of Hollywood credits to his name, according to TMZ, has been seen cruising around L.A. helmetless on his bike on more than one occasion, and Monday was no exception. Helmet laws in California depend on the nature of two-wheelers, so it is not known if Pax is legally required to use one, but the safety gear certainly would cause no harm and would only do good to him if he opts to wear one henceforth.

Eyewitnesses detailed that there was no significant damage to Pax’s BMX-style e-bike after his accident.

Pax's accident coincides with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change petition and the ongoing Brad-Angelina divorce dispute

The same day her brother got into an accident, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt faced a legal setback in her petition to drop Brad Pitt’s title from her name. The teenager officially applied to revise her moniker from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie on May 27, her 18th birthday. Brad, who hasn't yet commented on Pax’s accident, is reportedly displeased by his daughter’s decision to get rid of his last name.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are yet to settle their divorce, eight years after their 2016 split. Their previously co-owned Miraval Chateau vineyard remains a point of contention between the duo. Jolie sold her share of the winery in 2021 to a third party despite Pitt’s rumored willingness to buy it from her.

