Top 10 Best Tom Holland Movies And TV Shows; From Cherry To The Impossible

Tom Holland has quickly become one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. With his stellar acting chops, charming anecdotes, and striking looks, he's captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. In less than a decade, Holland's career has been marked by both critical acclaim and box office success.

From his powerful debut in The Impossible to his iconic portrayal of Spider-Man, Holland has demonstrated a range that few actors achieve so early in their careers. Beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's shined in films like Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, and Onward. If you're planning a movie marathon this summer, here are the top 10 Tom Holland movies that promise to entertain both friends and family:

1. As Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU (2016–2021)

Tom Holland's role in the popular franchise won millions of hearts globally. He starred in the following films of the Marvel franchise: Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The cast of the film included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Jon Favreau.

When Holland was first cast as the lead character, Peter Parker, everyone thought he would be too young and rather portray high-school-going vibes but as the series progressed, it became clear that Holland was giving so much more to the role than many had expected. As Peter matured over the series’ six films, so did the depth of Holland’s performance.

He gained global recognition as, although he joined the franchise as a young actor, as the series evolved, he molded himself with each film and became a top movie actor by the end of all the films.

Advertisement

2. The Impossible ( 2012)

Directed by JA Boyana, the film includes a star-studded cast that includes names like Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Samuel Joslin, Oaklee Pendergast, and Geraldine Chaplin.

In J.A. Bayona’s unsettling depiction of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Holland, whose slight build and boyish face allow him to play younger roles, portrays Lucas, the 12-year-old son of Maria and Henry Bennett, who are on holiday when the wave hits, Lucas and Maria are together, but with his mother injured,

it’s up to Lucas to care for Maria while taking the lead in finding his father and two missing brothers. It is in this performance that Holland showed that, despite his age, he had the stuff to carry a film.

3. The Lost City Of Z (2016)

Directed by James Gray, the film's cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Edward Ashley, Sienna Miller, Angus Madfadyen, and Franco Nero. Here, Holland takes on another physically demanding role as Jack, the estranged son of real-life explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam).

Advertisement

Furthermore, despite having issues with his father, Jack reconciles and mends his relationship with him when his father is blinded in an attack while fighting in World War I and he even joins Percy in his next expedition to find the gold-laden Lost City of Z. Furthermore, Holland nails the deep emotions of resentment, reconciliation, and grief truly stands out as a performer in this film.

4. Onward ( 2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon, the cast of the film includes Chris Pratt Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Lena Waithe, and Ali Wong. This film is loosely based on events in Dan Scanion's life. The animated urban fantasy Onward features Holland voicing the lead role of Ian, a teenage elf who lives in the shadow of his outgoing older brother Barley. Both the brothers are handed over a magic staff which they hope to use to revive their deceased father, Wilden, who passed away before Ian was born. Critics praised the film and particularly Holland’s voice work, which provides the film with its moving emotional punch.

Advertisement

5. In The Heart Of The Sea ( 2015)

Directed by Ron Howard. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, Ben Whishaw, and Brendan Gleeson. Here, Holland is seen playing the role of the real-life character of Thomas Nickerson, the sailor, and author, who was, in his teenage years, a cabin boy on the fateful 1820 expedition of the whaleship Essex that is the setting for this Ron Howard-directed historical adventure.

In this pre-Spider-Man role, critics praised Holland’s performance, admiring that it matched this A-list cast of great actors stride for stride. The film currently has 250+ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a 58 percent audience score, with some fabulous comments praising Holland.

6. The Devil All The Time ( 2020)

Directed by Antonio Campos, the film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson. In this Southern Noir film, Tom Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young orphan steering a world of corruption and religious hypocrisy in Southern Ohio.

As he deals with various challenges and tries to stay on the right side of the law, Arvin frequently finds himself in violent altercations. With a deepened voice and convincing Southern accent, Holland shines in this role, showcasing parts of him as an actor that audiences haven't seen before.

Advertisement

4o

7. Uncharted ( 2022)

.Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film starred Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, and Antonio Banderas. Holland achieved major box-office success with this adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

In this film, Holland played Nate Drake, an ex-bartender turned soldier of fortune, who was recruited by Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to search for hidden treasures left by famed explorer Ferdinand Magellan centuries earlier.

True to a Wahlberg film, it featured intense action sequences that Holland executed flawlessly. However, the standout part was the brotherly chemistry between the leads, as Holland’s Nate repeatedly tried to prove himself to the veteran Sully.

8. Cherry (2021)

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The film stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, and Michael Rispoli. Here, Holland takes on an intense and serious role. The Russos’ real-life crime drama offered Holland an against-type role as an Iraq War vet who, after returning home, begins suffering from PTSD. Then, he tries to fight his trauma and demons with drugs, only to fall into addiction, which he chooses to finance by robbing banks.

For this role, Holland had to put in a lot of effort, as he had to lose 30 pounds, shave his head, and interview vets suffering from PTSD so that he could make his portrayal accurate. While the film itself earned mixed reviews from critics, Holland’s performance was quite well-received for coming out way above his comfort zone and nailing the role.

Advertisement

9. Pilgrimage (2017)

Directed by Brendan Muldowney, the film stars Tom Holland, Richard Armitage, Jon Bernthal, and Stanley Weber. The plot of the film revolves around Irish monks in the 13th century who embark on an unwilling pilgrimage to escort their monastery's most sacred relic to Rome. Their mission soon becomes filled with danger as they trek across a rough landscape ravaged by years of tribal warfare.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, by Rachel Joyce, which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2012 and won the UK National Book Award for New Writer of the Year,. Pilgrimage is a gorgeously shot film that carefully renders the details of this fascinating historical era.

10. How I Live Now

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Tom Holland, Anna Chancellor, and George MacKay. The 2013 romantic speculative drama film is based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Meg Rosoff. The plot revolves around a band of teens and children in the British countryside trying to stay alive after London gets hit by a nuclear explosion, which bodes well for the quality of the film.

Saoirse Ronan plays the character of Elizabeth, who insists on being called Daisy and leaves her native New York to stay with her British cousins when the world is on the verge of an international war. Tom Holland stars as Isaac in the much-anticipated film. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Léa Seydoux Movies List: From Sister to Blue Is The Warmest Color

Top 10 Best Christina Aguilera Movies: From Zoe To The Emoji Movie