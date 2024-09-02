Zendaya has always been able to make our hearts beat faster by serving some of the most fiery and unexpectedly amazing ensembles. One such occasion was the star-studded NMACC inauguration gala that took place in 2023, organized by Nita Mukesh Ambani. Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the event in Mumbai, wearing the most spectacular ethnic look. In fact, Zendaya wore a blue and gold saree gown that totally stole our hearts.

We’re still obsessed with the display of fashion finesse. So, why don’t we zoom right in and take a proper and detailed look at the swoon-worthy blue and gold-hued Rahul Mishra saree gown worn by the Euphoria actress?

Zendaya has always been able to create moments of absolute fashion perfection with her looks, and her statement-worthy saree gown was a very gorgeous page from her book of stylish triumphs. The dark blue and gold-colored masterpiece was hand-crafted for the Challengers actress by none other than one of India’s favorite fashion mavens, Rahul Mishra.

The pre-stitched saree had a well-crafted and draped skirt with gorgeous pleats and a rather classy train that delicately trailed behind the Dune actress as she walked ahead with grace, beauty, and confidence. Even the sheer pallu with detailed floral work, which was flung over her shoulder, added to the train as she made her show-stopping entry.

The luxurious piece of perfection made quite a mark on the red carpet, leaving onlookers swooning in its wake. Her crystal and sequin-embellished midnight blue saree was a total work of modern art. Its sparkly embroidery legit shimmered across the room, making sure that all eyes were on the queen. The hemline was also decorated with multicolored floral-inspired embellishments that elevated the look.

We also loved the contrasting gold sleeveless blouse that the saree was paired with. The bralette-like piece was carefully embellished with gold birds and flowers created with sequins, and crystal work. While the deep and alluring V-shaped neckline added a sultry twist to the whole fusional ethnic ensemble. We’re in love. She completed the look with matching heels, giving the whole ensemble a well-thought-out appeal, and we’re taking notes.

Further, talking about her accessory game, Zendaya chose to go all out with statement accessories. The magnificent and maximalist choices added some bling to her already head-turning modern ensemble. The list included shimmery bedazzled earrings with matching cocktail rings on her fingers. But that’s not all, she also added the Bulgari serpent bracelet, which was heavily embellished with diamonds, to add some panache to her fusional look.

Moreover, Zendaya completed her look with a high bun hairstyle with middle parting and hair pinned back from both sides. This effortlessly manageable and dramatic hairstyle added some charm to the look. Her hairstylist also left our naturally wavy flicks on both sides in the front, framing her beautiful face. This regal hairstyle was the right choice for her fusional outfit.

Even Zendaya’s makeup look with a radiant base, was just all things flawless. It added some much-needed shine to the bridal look. She defined her eyes with some eyeshadow, perfectly shaped and filled eyebrows, black eyeliner, and some mascara. She also added a pop of color with pink blush and slightly glossy pink lipstick. This look helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty. However, her warm smile undoubtedly won the crown for this one.

So, what did you think of Zendaya’s saree gown look? Are you feeling inspired for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

