Black never goes out of style, but Zendaya recently took it to a whole new level—After all, there's something undeniably captivating about her in a black dress. This fashion icon has a knack for rocking bold and beautiful black dresses, and each look is more show-stopping than the last. Zendaya's unforgettable black dress moments have proven that she is the queen of bewitching style statements.

So, why don’t we zoom in and look at 4 black outfits worn by Zendaya that left us gushing and gasping over her fashion game? It’s time for a major dose of fashion inspiration from the Euphoria actress’ personal style arsenal.

Sleeveless long fitted dress:

The Challengers actress recently made heads turn with a simply stunning sleeveless black dress that hugged her oh-so-enviable curves at all the right places. The ruched style of the modern pick also added to its overall texture. We loved how this timeless pick elongated the diva’s frame.

The statement ensemble also had a high circular neckline that looked all things sophisticated. She added minimalistic gold accessories with a high-end contrasting white bag to complete the look, and we’re absolutely obsessed with it.

Full-sleeved bodycon dress:

The Dune actress also made our hearts dance to her rhythm by opting for a dull-sleeved black dress that looked hotter than ever. The bodycon silhouette of the dress added to its fiery style by helping the diva flaunt her supremely slender frame and simply gasp-worthy curves. This outfit legit made her legs look sleeker and longer, how amazing is that?

The calf-length dress also had formal shoulder pads and a high circular neckline, which together added a super sophisticated twist to the look. She completed the look with gold hoops, sassy heels, and, an incredibly awesome makeup look.

Tied-up black satin slip dress:

The Spider-Man actress is a big fan of androgynous fits, and with this, she consistently serves some of the most Gen-Z ensembles, inspiring the modern generation with her picks. This was clearly proved by this head-turning satin ensemble that the diva donned, not too long ago.

The outfit featured a sleeveless and short black dress with a scarf-like tie-up style around the neckline. Its alluring neckline also added a touch of sultriness to the ensemble. Further, she also added bedazzled heels and delicate accessories, which totally added some sparkle and charm to the look.

Backless black midi dress:

The Greatest Showman actress made quite a stunning appearance in a simple yet elegant black dress. The sleeveless ankle-length slip dress had sleek straps, a backless style, and an alluring deep neckline, adding a sultry touch to the look. Even the well-pleated style of the dress was just fabulous.

The diva chose to add gold accessories like a layered necklace with matching strappy black pencil heels, adding to the supremely luxe design of the dress. With minimal make-up featuring nude lipstick and her hair styled in a high bun, Zendaya totally made us go crazy over her style.

From sleek and sophisticated midi-looks to effortlessly chic maxi picks, Zendaya has proven that black dresses are a timeless classic and a total wardrobe staple. Her love affair with black dresses is undeniable, and each look is a total masterpiece in its own right. Feeling inspired to shop the day away? Well, we really don't blame you!

So, Which one of Zendaya’s 4 black dress looks is your absolute favorite? please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

