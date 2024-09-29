Dionne Warwick Clarifies Her Remark After Saying She Can't Relate To THIS Sabrina Carpenter Lyric: 'This Was A Joke'

Fame is a double-edged sword for both young artists like Sabrina Carpenter and industry legend Dionne Warwick. Most recently, a remark made by Warwick caused a significant stir when she said she couldn't relate to some of Carpenter's lyrics. She recently took part in an NPR interview segment “Nobody Asked for This (But I’m Gonna Tell You Anyhow),” in which she expressed her views about some songs.

On September 27, when she posted the segment on the X platform, Warwick was seen rating the viral tracks of various artists such as Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and others using one to five ‘Dionnes’.

Warwick rated Sabrina's Please, Please, Please positively and gave it four and a half Dionnes. On the other hand, the chart-topper Espresso Carpenter failed to impress Warwick as much. In the interview, she was asked whether she could relate to Sabrina's lyric “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer”. She rejected this saying, "That does not resonate with me."

When it was time to praise Sabrina, Warwick declared her to be a talented young performer with prospects in the business. Moreover, Warwick turned to the press, warning them not to misquote her and not to use her name in headlines. The clickbait and chaos prompted Warwick to go on X. She made it clear that her comments were only meant to be lighthearted and that no such impact along the line should be expected.

She clapped back saying, "This was a joke, but why would this resonate with me? I do not work late. I go to sleep… Sabrina is a wonderful young vocalist doing her thing. I wish her nothing but success and longevity."

In particular, she respected all the young performers in the segment and was rather annoyed at publications, which were looking for ‘scoops’ instead of relevant matters.

She complimented Chappell Roan's Good Luck, Babe! due to its originality, which made Warwick feel as though it had ‘an ABBA feeling in it’. That’s why she rated it 4.5 Dionnes. The same could be said of Charli XCX's song Guess that got a fair four. Though the music legend was not aware of what “Brat Summer” referred to, she nevertheless jokingly said she could be brat. And as far as the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar feud is concerned, Dionne Warwick couldn't be the least bothered and wondered why the two would bicker in public.

