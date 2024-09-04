From Tony Stark To Edward Cullen: Find Out If Your Favorite Characters Are Brat Or Demure

In his book The Birth of Tragedy, Friedrich Nietzsche posits that the simultaneous existence of two dynamically opposite figures gives birth to the highest form of art. Take a look at summer 2024’s viral trends on TikTok and Instagram for instance. The super viral ‘Brat vs Demure’ trend allowed content creators to jump on the bandwagon and conceive superior art, liberating choreos, enlightening memes, and other creative aspects through this pop culture thread.

While mortal individuals have already self-identified as either very demure or brat, we have taken the liberty of using our Sorting Hat to find out which one of these trends your favorite iconic characters would join and why.

For the unversed, here’s a recap of brat summer chronicles versus the advent of demure civilization: Charli XCX’s sixth studio album titled ‘brat’ with a bright lime green cover and distorted font instantly became a cult classic inspiring millions of memes, dances, and videos that focus on owning your authentic self. She defines being a brat as, “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party… is very honest, very blunt.”

However, after dominating the entire summer, brat faced the not-so-similar trend of ‘demure’ when content creator, Jools Lebron’s video of getting ready to work went viral. In the clip, while explaining her tidy and modest corporate look she said, “You see how I come to work? Very demure… Very demure. Very mindful.” Her catchphrase later took the internet by storm and cemented itself beside ‘brat summer’ in pop culture.

Let’s take a look at which iconic character would jump into these trends:

1. Steve Rogers - Demure

Captain America is the epitome of stoicism in the MCU, who doesn’t even cuss. You see how he tried to take on the giant purple evil alien alone with just a broken shield and willpower? Very demure. Very mindful.

2. Detective Rosa Diaz - Brat

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Rosa Diaz is a certified baddie, who always got her team’s back. With sarcastic humor and a snarky attitude, she calls it as she sees it. She might not be a literal 365 party girl but she’s a brat for sure.

3. Carlisle Cullen - Demure

Since Twilight renaissance is upon us, it’s only high time to look back at the demure dad that Carlisle Cullen has been. He’s wealthy, intelligent - a doctor for that matter, kind, loves his vampire family, and always has his hair perfectly neat even when beheaded.

4. Professor Snape - BratMure

When Professor Snape walks across Hogwarts corridors putting the bratty students in place, though perceived as brat, he’s always mindful in his sacrifice, hairstyle, and fashion. It’s safe to conclude he’s more demure and a tad brat.

5. Morticia Addams - Demure

There’s hardly any Goth icon who can out-demure Morticia Addams. Whether it is Tim Burton’s rendition of the character from Netflix’s Wednesday or Anjelica Houston’s iconic portrayal, Morticia forever remains the reserved and mindful matriarch of the Addams family - which is very demure.

6. Gloria Pritchett - Brat

Gloria brings all the spice and flavors to Modern Family with her sassy attitude and confidence. She is the life of the party and therefore, a brat.

7. Edward Cullen - Demure

Edward Cullen is a sparkly vampire who considers himself a vegetarian. Mostly reserved in his thoughts, he remains reticent and polite but also stubborn. His whole existence is very demure.

8. Harley Quinn - Brat

Harley knows how to party, she messes up, and is volatile. She triumphs through countless mental breakdowns, wears loud colors, and does not shy away from fighting off those who bother her. Therefore, Harley Quinn is a certified brat.

9. Kate Sharma - Demure

Now Viscountess Bridgerton, formerly, Kate Sharma is competitive and honorable, very smart and gentle, polite and kind. She gets her point across in a room full of people who would doubt her with intelligence and mindfulness. She's very assertive but also very demure.

10. Damon Salvatore - Brat

Damon Salvatore serves as a foil to his brother Stefan in The Vampire Diaries. He is flamboyant, messy, hilarious, parties 365 days of the year, triumphs over his traumas, and loves his family but in a twisted way. He’s an out-and-out brat.

11. Regina George - Demure

Regina George has her entire world wrapped around her pinkie. Every mean thing she does to stir up chaos, she does it in a very quiet and coy manner. She’s evil but demure.

12. Tony Stark - Brat

Tony Stark is, in his own words, "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist." He's Iron Man, of course, he's a brat.

13. Elsa - Demure

Frozen has offered one of the most iconic queens of all time, Elsa. You see how she runs a country? Very powerful. Very demure. She doesn’t unnecessarily wreak havoc and is always mindful of the people in Arendelle.

There are probably hundred more characters from Captain Jack Sparrow to Baby Yoda, that we could sort into the Brat vs Demure houses. However, it's better to conclude here because we don't want the list to be longer than the shelf-life of this trend.

