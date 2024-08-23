The Crow, a supernatural action fantasy, is all set to hit screens on August 23. In the movie, Bill Skarsgard plays Eric, and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs will be seen as his lover, Shelly, who is brutally murdered. The latter, who was on the verge of death, is brought back to life as The Crow, an incredibly strong creature that is determined to save the love of his life before time runs out.

Sanders wanted to create The Crow for this generation. Although the director thinks that his interpretation of the heartbreaking love tale between Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgard) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) would resonate with today's youngsters in a similar manner to Alex Proyas' 1994 adaptation, he is not aiming to compete with it.

According to reports, Sanders' movie's ending was altered to make room for a possible sequel. This theory was further supported by Skarsgard's earlier remarks in his May Esquire article, where he expressed his preference for a "more definitive" finale for Eric's story. Sanders, meanwhile, refutes the idea that his climax serves as merely a set-up for another film.

Sander says that it is crucial; thus, he would really like the audience to realize that people in the world are exposed to brief glimpses of information that are amplified by a plethora of clacking laptops. He adds that yet, nobody truly knows how to verify the information they are actually disseminating.

Advertisement

The director says, "I believe the film is a stand-alone. Personally, I hate films in which viewing the sequel is required. A film ought to conclude with a sense of satisfaction."

Sanders, however, won't completely rule out the possibility of a sequel. Sander adds, "Is there a chance for a second adventure? Yes. Eric, played by Bill, is a fantastic character that changes into someone else by the end of the film. It's sort of like the origin tale of Batman, and I believe Bill's Dark Knight may be just around the corner."

Sanders' version of The Crow will hit theaters thirty years after the 1994 cinematic adaptation of James O'Barr's comic book series. However, the creators of the movie have made it clear that their version of O'Barr's story will be different from the previous adaptation.

ALSO READ: Felt Like A Giant Exhale': Matthew Perry Details Ketamine Usage In His Memoir Released In 2022