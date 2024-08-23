'Felt Like A Giant Exhale': Matthew Perry Details Ketamine Usage In His Memoir Released In 2022

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction and death.

Matthew Perry’s death news caused extreme shock and sadness for his fans all over the world. Since the investigation after his passing opened up, it has raised the eyebrows of people, mainly because of the ketamine involvement and the amount that he was infusing himself with, given his history of substance abuse, which was known by many people.

In 2022, in his autobiography Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor mentioned using ketamine and the way he felt while using it. He has candidly written about it.

While talking about its effect, he detailed that it felt like “being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel.” The star mentioned that he enjoyed the substance, per People Magazine.

Perry wrote, “(It) has my name written all over it—they might as well have called it ‘Matty,’” adding, “Ketamine felt like a giant exhale. They’d bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I would listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in.”

The actor stated that the IV had both ketamine and ativan, and he would lie down for an hour while he received the drip. He also mentioned that he would “disassociate, see things,” and because he was in therapy for so long, he was not “freaked out” by this.

He added that as the music started and the drug ran through him, everything became about the “ego and the death of the ego.” The 17 Again actor added that he often thought that he was dying during that hour and felt it was what happens when one dies.

He shared in the book that he continued taking it as “it was something different, and anything different is good.” The actor stated that the drug was not for him even after he liked its effects. He mentioned that the “hangover was rough,” and Perry felt “like a f***ing pincushion.”

As per the publication, a year after publishing his memoir, the Fools Rish In star passed away from “acute effects of ketamin“ and subsequently drowned.

According to people, the court documents stated that Perry woke up last year on October 28 and asked Kenneth Iwamasa, his live-in assistant, to inject him with the substance. He asked him to do this two more times that day, ultimately passing away on the same day.

Five people have been booked in this case. This includes Iwamasa, two doctors (Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez), Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha, aka the ketamine queen.

Sangha allegedly gave the substance to Perry, which was delivered by Fleming to the actor’s Pacific Palisades home in exchange for cash from his assistant, according to the prosecution’s court filing. She allegedly sold him the substance, which he took on the day he passed away.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

