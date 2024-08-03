'Disappointed For Myself': When Justin Bieber's Infamous Comedy Central Roast Ended With An Apology

There was a time when Justin Bieber was roasted publicly. The star was brought on stage and made fun of. While all of this seems to be unfair, the whole project happens to be a publicity stunt, which simply helped gain the Baby singer step into the spotlight again.

This still is one of the roasts that is enjoyed around the globe and is talked about largely. However, there happens another angle of the roast that was missed as it slowly progressed. It was when Justin Bieber took the stage and gave an apology for his past mistakes.

The event included several filthy as well as deranged jokes aimed at the That Should Be Me singer. Talking more about the show, it was aired on Comedy Central on March 30, 2015.

While there were holocaust jokes, a number of n-words, and more, the event also had, not just one but many stars ranging in industry.

A few of the most demeaning words came from the famous comedian Natasha Leggero, who made an abortion joke, and the one from Hannibal Buress, which was actually cut from being aired.

However, when all of this came to an end, Justin Bieber took things in a serious direction as he stepped onto the stage. He began by asking the attendees and the stars present for the show to be serious for a second and later reflected back on his past.

“There’s been a lot of moments I am proud of and a lot of moments I am disappointed for myself,” the Beauty and a Beat singer stated.

Advertisement

He then went on to add that whatever he did before and around his roast, does not define him. Calling himself a “kind-hearted person” the Never Say Never artist added that he loves people. Soon he added that because of the the past mistakes that he had made, he lost the best qualities that he had in himself, for which he was sorry on the stage of his own roast.

Taking things further, the What Do You Mean? singer then added that he plans to become someone of whom everyone will feel proud, and also “smile at and see some of yourself in.”

The roast came after a lot of incidents in which Bieber got involved including his mop-bucket urination, the DUI arrest, and more.

Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015) had a grand list of stars including Kevin Hart, Martha Stewart, Jeffrey Ross, Pete Davidson, Ludacris, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber In Loved-Up Photo Dump; See HERE