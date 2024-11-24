'I Really Don't Like Musicals': Adele Shares Plans on Whether She Will Be Watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked

While still on tour, Adele surprised fans by revealing her plans to watch the movie adaptation of Wicked. This comes after she admitted she’s not a fan of musicals. The Grammy-winning singer shared her thoughts during a concert at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, sparking excitement among fans.

Addressing the audience, Adele candidly said, “I don’t really like musicals. I think it’s an art and a craft, but it just doesn’t do anything for me.” Despite this, she confessed, “Whatever this Wicked campaign has going on, I am gagged to see it. I am excited.” She added that the film’s marketing had worked on her, convincing her to watch it after her residency wrapped up.

Adele’s comments quickly went viral on TikTok and were reposted on X (formerly Twitter), where fans celebrated her decision. Many shared their excitement, with one user saying, “When she falls in love with Ariana [Grande] and then calls her to be on the next album.” Another wrote, “Adele! What a supportive queen!,” reports DailyMail.

The Wicked movie stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The highly anticipated film, based on the Broadway musical, debuted on Friday and is expected to achieve a massive $120 million opening weekend. Other stars in the film include Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum.

This announcement coincides with a significant moment in Adele’s career. On Saturday, she will conclude her two-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum. Since November 2022, Adele has performed live every Friday and Saturday, captivating audiences with her voice and personal stories.

Speaking about the residency, she admitted, “I’ve run out of gas. Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot.” She also shared her excitement about having more time to spend with her family, saying, “I’m looking forward to loving on my kids, my man, and maybe another kid.”

After wrapping up her shows, Adele plans to take a break from music. She expressed her intention to relax for the rest of the year and hinted at a long hiatus from performing. During her Munich concert in September, she told fans, “After these shows, I will not see you for an incredibly long time.”

Adele is currently engaged to Rich Paul and shares a 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

