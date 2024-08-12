Does Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Have A Post-Credits Scene? Explored

Hollywood is buzzing with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s new film, It Ends With Us, which premiered on Friday, August 9. Based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, the film adaptation tells the story of Lily Bloom as she strives to fulfill her lifelong dream before her tumultuous romance with lover Ryle Kincaid turns her life upside down.

The fan reception has been impressive with many even hoping for a sequel of Justin Baldoni’s directorial debut. The notion has led to speculation about the movie’s post-credits scene which is usually the first glimpse of a potential continuation, as has been popularized by most blockbuster franchises.

To clarify, viewers will be pleased to know that It Ends With Us does not have a post-credits scene. Hence, they need not wait until the credits roll out at the end to avoid missing a key aspect of the film’s future.

The speculation about the post-credits scene stems from the fact that Collen Hoover’s romance novel also includes a sequel book, It Starts With Us, published in 2022. The immaculate fandom around the novel series has fans excited for a sequel that could potentially chart the love story between Lily and Atlas, her high school sweetheart, who attempts to protect her from the abuse inflicted by Ryle.

However, an It Ends With Us sequel is not likely to happen anytime soon as Justin Baldoni, 40, confirmed that the creative pursuit rests on “better” hands. During the Sony film’s premiere last week, the Jane the Virgin actor talked to Entertainment Tonight about his plans for It Ends With Us’ future.

“I think there are better people for that one,” Baldoni said when asked if he would return to direct and star in the potential sequel. Instead, he suggested Blake Lively as a competent director herself, adding, “I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Earlier though, Baldoni had disclosed that his production banner, Wayfarer Studios had already optioned Hoover’s sequel book soon after they obtained rights for the first one. Then amidst filming, the director-actor intimated that he hadn’t yet thought about it so far down the pipeline and wanted to “stay in the present as much as I can,” per a report by Variety.

In contrast to Baldoni’s suggestion about “better people” helming the sequel, author Colleen Hoover admitted she was rather impressed by his ardent email for obtaining rights to a film adaptation. She had reportedly rejected offers in the past being “protective” of the It Ends With Us novel, published in 2016.

“But then I got an email from Justin that was really heartfelt, and I felt like he understood the book and he understood the importance of people needing to see it on-screen,” Hoover told Variety in late July.

The film also stars Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Isabela Ferrer as Young Lily Bloom, Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, and Amy Morton as Jenny.

According to the report, It Ends With Us raked in $50 million in its opening weekend and could potentially propel into a box office hit, per Box Office Mojo.

It Ends With Us is now out in theatres worldwide.

