Keanu Reeves Set To Star As Lead Actor In The John Wick: Chapter 5; Checkout Title, Story Plot And More Details

Lionsgate is expanding the John Wick universe with a new action series titled John Wick: Under The High Table. This series is executive produced by Keanu Reeves, the film franchise's leading star, and director Chad Stahelski, who will also direct the pilot episode.

The series, written by Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, continues the story directly after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The story follows new characters trying to make a name for themselves in a world shaken by John Wick's actions. Some familiar film characters will still be around, maintaining their old ways. This mix of new and old characters is similar to what Lionsgate did with the John Wick prequel series, The Continental, which was a big hit on Peacock in 2023.

Stahelski, who signed a deal with Lionsgate in January to oversee creative aspects of the John Wick franchise, is producing the series through his company, 87Eleven Entertainment. Levine, who is also the showrunner, joins Reeves and producers Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk from Thunder Road in executive producing the series.

Reeves is involved as an executive producer but is not expected to act in the series. He is said to be very engaged with the project, which is attracting a lot of interest.

In John Wick 4, John and assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) earn their freedom from the High Table, and Winston (Ian McShane) gets his position back as the manager of the rebuilt New York Continental. John kills the High Table's Marquis (Bill Skarsgård) but is badly injured.

The movie ends with John presumed dead, though it's not confirmed. A post-credits scene hints at a new conflict between Caine and Akira (Rina Sawayama), who attacks him to avenge her father's death.

This scene could lead to a spinoff movie about Caine, which Lionsgate is developing. Another spinoff film, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, is set between the third and fourth John Wick movies. There is also a fifth John Wick film in development. The new series, John Wick: The High Table, will not interfere with the plans for future movies.

Levine is known for his work on FX’s The Old Man and Starz’s Black Sails. He is represented by WME and TFC Management. Stahelski is represented by WME and attorney Tara Kole.

