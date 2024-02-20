Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 21st birthday in style, sharing photos on her Instagram from her party with loved ones Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Conan Gray, and The Kid LAROI on Instagram a day before her milestone birthday. "Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!", she captioned the post. Rodrigo, in a photo carousel, posed with friends, showcased her funfetti cake, and lit candles on sweet treats, but her rumored boyfriend Louis Partridge was not pictured at the party.

Rodrigo wore a plunging backless little black dress for the occasion that featured cut-out sides and a halterneck top. She shared another snap of her outfit on her Instagram Story, along with photos with friends and one of herself eating a cookie with her portrait on it. She wore her hair in a chic updo for the get-together and finished off the vampy look with some red lipstick and hoop earrings.

Here are Top 10 Olivia Rodrigo songs explored as she turns 21

1. Good 4 U

Hayley Williams and Paramore's writing credits for 'Good 4 U' confirm its status as a new generation's 'Misery Business'. The punk-pop banger features emphatic drums, power chords, and spiteful lyrics that resonate with fans of love and loss.

“Maybe I’m too emotional, your apathy is like a wound in salt,” Rodrigo sings on the pre-chorus of the song, a lead up to one of the most exhilarating choruses in recent pop memory. “Like a damn sociopath!” could be heard every on TikTok and Instagram Reels when the single dropped, and it remains Rodrigo’s crowning achievement.

2. Drivers License​​​​​​

Rodrigo's debut single, "Drivers License," uses an open car door alert as its base melody, creating an authenticity that puts listeners right inside Rodrigo's massive SUV as she drives, crying, past her ex's road. Rumours that the song references her former beau Joshua Bassett and her new flame Sabrina Carpenter contributed to its success in the music industry. The song has become a chart-topping pop song and a fantastic one, thanks to its strong PR efforts. The song has been played on the radio making it a must-listen for fans of Rodrigo.

3. Deja Vu​​​​​

Deja Vu is a song that reflects a post-breakup diary entry, highlighting the similarities between the two characters. The song's savage chuckle and sweet adolescent naivety make it relatable. “Do you call her, almost say my name?” Rodrigo asks pointedly, “‘cause let’s be honest: we kind of do sound the same”. This sweet adolescent naivety makes it a memorable track on the album Sour.

4. Bad Idea Right?

'Bad Idea Right?' is a key track from Rodrigo's 'Guts' album, connecting her first two albums. The track explores the dilemma of singledom, involving going back to an ex. The chugging rhythm section makes it relatable, addictive, and conspiratorial, posing the question of what punk heroes would be like if they were teenage girls.

5. Happier

Rodrigo's 'Happier' is a song that represents the dichotomy between happiness and self-awareness. The 'Sour' deep cut aims for ex-friend's happiness with his new girl, while also wishing for him to be less ecstatic. It's a tween version of Adele's 'Somebody Like You', striking a balance between teenage pettiness and self-awareness in a therapised generation.

6. All I Want

High School Musical fans may not know the songs from Generation Z's version, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This addictive song, reminiscent of Rodrigo's hits, is a morose, swelling ballad that rivals "Start Of Something New" and "Breaking Free." Fans of the original High School Musical may feel guilty not checking out the newer songs, but "All I Want" is a must-listen for fans of the show.

7. Vampire​​​​

Because of her High School Musical pedigree, Olivia Rodrigo has become synonymous with the piano ballad. The lead single for ‘Guts’, and the first taste of new music from the singer in two years, ’Vampire’ is a fantastic, emotional serenade meant to be yelled out loud.

8. Brutal

'Brutal' is a raw, riot-grrrl song that opens 'Sour', blending sweet violins and distorted electric guitar. It's a thrashing pop song that touches on punk, filtering these elements through a shiny pop machine. The track's punk edge is rigorously manipulated in the studio, but the final product is dripping in feral sugaryness, representing the album and the entire teenage girl experience.

9. Granted

'Granted' is an original song from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song is sung by Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts in the episode The Storm. Rodrigo’s character, Nini, regrets joining the Youth Actors' Conservatory in Denver to chase her dream of becoming an actor. Already burdened by leaving her friends and boyfriend behind in Salt Lake City, Nini’s situation is made worse by the school’s experience not living up to her expectations.

When Nini returns home for Valentine’s Day weekend and spends time with her loved ones, she gains better clarity on what she values in her life. As she boards a bus back to Denver, she sings the song and decides to stay home.

10. Traitor

Indie ballad 'Traitor' is a heartbreaking song that mirrors the heartbreak from 'Sour' and incorporates elements from the more vitriolic ones. The song is filled with hurt, mirroring the sorrow of the break-up moments and serves as a petty anthem for the sorest moments following a break-up.

