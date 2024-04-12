‘Doesn't Feel Like Me': Marisa Abela Is Excited For Fans To Hear Amy Winehouse's Voice In Back To Black

Marisa Abela is set to play Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic. The actress reveals being excited for fans to see her portrayal.

By Vaishnavi Shetye
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:32 PM IST |  3K
Marisa Abela Excited For Fans To Hear Amy Winehouse's Voice In Back To Black
Marisa Abela (PC: Instagram)

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Marisa Abela cannot wait for her fans to see her in the role of Amy Winehouse. Marisa is set to play the famous singer in her upcoming biopic Back to Black. The actress says she’s “excited” for people to watch the movie. She also revealed how sometimes she didn’t feel like it was her singing as she was playing this part. Abela also called the late singer an “authentic songwriter” and praised her for her musical talent. 

Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse 

Marisa Abela is taking on the role of Amy Winehouse in the upcoming movie. Back to Black will be a biopic based on the life of the late British singer-songwriter. In an interview with People, Marisa revealed that she is very excited for fans to see her portrayal of Amy Winehouse. “It doesn't feel like it's me singing. You know, when you inhabit a character, you do what it is that you need to do,” the actress spoke about playing the role. 

Abela continued, “And that's my job as an actor to inhabit her in every corner of her life and to be able to tell the story at every single moment of her life.” She also opened up about learning a lot about the late singer. Marisa called the late singer “authentic” and praised her by calling her “one of the most incredible poets.” She explained, “I mean, so much, you know, I think more than anything just how singular of an artist she was, how authentic, you know, as a songwriter, one of the most incredible poets.”

Back In Black

The first look of Marisa in the role of Amy Winehouse was revealed on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Instagram. The director of the movie posted a series of pictures from the movie in January 2023, one of them featured a picture of Marisa sporting Winehouse’s signature beehive hairstyle. 

The plot of the movie in the official synopsis is described as, the "extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame.” The cast of the movie also includes Jack O'Connell best known for his role in Unbroken as Blake Fielder-Civil, the late singer’s ex-husband. The movie is set to hit the big screen on May 17, 2024.  

Amy Winehouse passed away in Camden Town, London on 23 July 2011. The singer tragically lost her life to alcohol overdose. She was 27 years old when she passed away.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 25 Most shocking celebrity deaths of all time: Michael Jackson to Heath Ledger

ALSO READ: Who Is Marisa Abela? Everything To Know About The Actress Playing Amy Winehouse In Back To Black Biopic

FAQs

What was Amy Winehouse's cause of death?
Alcohol intoxication, also known in overdose as alcohol poisoning
What nationality is Marisa Abela?
Marisa Abela was born on December 7, 1996 in Brighton, East Sussex, England, UK.
Credits: People
Latest Articles