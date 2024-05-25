What Is Doja Cat's Chatroom Controversy About? Explaining Singer's Involvement With Chat Groups

Doja Cat has once again found herself in hot water with fans, but she does not appear to be concerned. On Friday, October 6, the 27-year-old rapper (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting in her car wearing a T-shirt featuring controversial alt-right comedian Sam Hyde holding a rifle.

According to reports, Doja uploaded the image again with the shirt cropped out. The second upload caption allegedly contained a lengthy series of emojis that looked like they were rolling their eyes.

Doja Cat and Sam Hyde scandals

It was said that the fans were not happy. It was reported that one follower said, "We saw the first post." Another was said to have responded, "Girl, come on." This lacks cuteness and humor."

It was reported that a third social media user said, "Girl, I know you're a funny person, but this shirt is absolutely not a joke, and it crossed the line into utterly unacceptable."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hyde donated 5,000 USD to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer in 2017. Doja Cat, on her part, has been embroiled in her own scandals over the last few years.

In 2020, after admitting to having visited alt-right chat rooms in her adolescence, she apologized for a 2015 song that contained a lyric trivializing police brutality against Black people.

Doja Cat's apology and fan base controversy

She apologized in a 2020 Instagram Live, saying, "I'm very sorry to anyone who's been offended, or who I've hurt with this term." She explained that she used the term after spending a lot of time in chat rooms and felt alienated.

She was frequently dealing with people who used cruel language towards her. The term she used in the song was one she had just learned that day after being called that name several times. She utilized it in her song to recover power and say

“f— you” to those folks. She also remarked that the song could be the worst in the world. Doja Cat received criticism earlier this year for demeaning her fan base.

According to reports, she told them that if any of them identified as "a 'kitten' or f—king 'kittens,'" they should put down their phones and find work so they could assist their parents around the house.

Numerous fan accounts were consequently deleted. Doja Cat is still successful in her profession despite this incident. On September 22, she made Scarlet, her fourth studio album.

Her second Billboard Hot 100 number-one song (and her first as a solo artist) is Paint The Town Red, which is featured on the album. At No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Scarlet made its debut.

