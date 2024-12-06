Dolly Parton Announces Audition for Broadway Musical About Her Life; Learn How to Apply

Dolly Parton is inviting actors, both experienced and young, to audition for a Broadway musical she is writing about her life and career.

The singer, 78, her manager Danny Nozell, and ATG Productions announced on Thursday, December 5 that Dolly: An Original Musical (formerly titled Hello, I’m Dolly) has launched a nationwide casting search for performers of all ages to portray Parton at different stages of her extraordinary life.

The star explained the open casting call and audition process in a video posted on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

“I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!” the star said in the video, encouraging hopefuls to audition for her project. “This show is a celebration of my music, my life, and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.”

Parton mentioned she and her team are looking for talented individuals who can capture the spirit of her journey. The individuals may be experienced theater performers or undiscovered talents with a distinctive spark.

According to a press release, applicants must record a one-minute video of themselves singing any Parton song of their choice and post it on social media with the tag #SearchForDolly. Applicants must also register by filling out a form on the musical’s site.

Advertisement

Dolly hopefuls have until 11:59 p.m. ET on January 12, 2025, to submit their auditions, following which a few shortlisted candidates will be invited to see Parton for a formal in-person audition in New York.

Parton’s casting plea comes nearly a month after her brother David Parton’s passing at 82. The singer’s sister Stella Parton shared the sad news on social media on Friday, November 15, noting David was always referred to as “sweet David” because of his soft-spoken demeanor. He was also a U.S. Marine, she stated in a second post.

Parton has yet to publicly comment on her brother’s passing. David was the second oldest of the 11 Parton children.

ALSO READ: 'We All Have Seen The...': Dolly Parton Pledges 1 Million USD Donation For Hurricane Helene Victims