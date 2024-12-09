Dolly Parton Reveals Her Holiday Plans; Says, ‘I Love Being Home For Christmas’

Dolly Parton has opened up on her Christmas plans. With the festivities just around the corner, the veteran musician shared that she likes to be at home for the holidays and spend time with her family.

Parton sat down for a conversation with People Magazine to discuss her new book, Billy the Kid Makes It Big. The story of the book revolves around a character named Billy, who is in a dilemma of either taking up a big gig or returning home for Christmas.

Amidst the confusion, Billy decides to celebrate the festival at home, just like his owner.

Meanwhile, as Parton revealed her plans for the festival season, she shared with the outlet, "I love being home for Christmas, and so far I've missed all kinds of holidays, but to my knowledge I have never not been home for Christmas.”

The 9-to-5 crooner claimed that going home isn’t just about traditions and family gatherings but also about the decor and delicious food.

Further in her talks, the musician shared, “[I love] the tradition of being home for Christmas, and being with family, and having all the good food and all the different dishes that different family members make, and just the music, and just all the festivities of the lights and the sounds, and everything to do with Christmas.”

Opening up about her love for the festive delicacies, the singer went on to reveal, “I always love everything we have to do at Christmas. So many of the things we have at Thanksgiving, you know, like the sage dressing and the giblet gravy and the mashed potatoes and the sweet potato bars.”

She continued to say, “I'm big on making a big old pot of chicken and dumplings, and everybody looks forward to that as well.”

For her fans to gorg on some of her recipes, Parton released a cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals. The book includes some of the singer’s family recipes and other delicacies that the musician has got her hands set on.

As for her book, Billy the Kid Comes Home from Christmas, it is available at various book stores.

