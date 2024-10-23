Dolly Parton Reveals She Has THIS Special Duty To Perform Every Christmas Season: 'I Play...'

Dolly Parton truly knows how to go all out for every occasion, especially during Christmas. In a recent interview, the veteran singer shared that she goes overboard with celebrating the holiday every year.

While speaking with Good Housekeeping UK, Parton said, "Every year, I play Granny Claus." Donning her Santa Claus attire, she comes down the chimney with a sack full of gifts. She added that, although the children are all grown up now, they still expect her to carry on the tradition.

The country music icon joked, “One day, I’ll be hobbling in that elevator!” In 2018, Parton told People magazine that, as she’s gotten older, she’s come to realize that, since she doesn’t have children of her own, she can consider everyone’s kids as hers. She shared that she wants to “empower” children and give them “confidence.”

She also told The Good Housekeeping UK that people often come around to look at her house, so she keeps the exterior decor modest. However, inside, she decorates to her heart’s content. The singer revealed that she has Christmas trees in every room, along with plenty of lights. She even changes the decorations, curtains, and dishcloths to match the festive season.

Parton shared that, in addition to having Christmas lights all over her house, she even incorporates them into her hair. She also wears festive earrings, a reindeer necklace, and sweaters that light up.

Whether it’s making someone else happy or helping people in need, Dolly Parton always does whatever she can. According to People, she recently donated USD 1 million for Hurricane Helene relief, which also affected her home state of Tennessee.

She made the donation in collaboration with local businesses and Walmart. During a press conference, she reportedly said, "I really, really wish that we were all together for a different reason, but we have all seen the devastation."

She added, reflecting on the situation, that no one could have imagined such devastation happening in the small part of the country where she was born and raised, just down the road.

The country music legend noted that as she looked around, she thought of the mountains, the rivers flowing like streams, the valleys, and the people—and that it was all her home.

