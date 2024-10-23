Usher’s Kids: A Look At Usher V, Naviyd, Sovereign, And Sire

Usher is a Grammy-winning singer, actor, and Broadway performer, as well as a former coach on The Voice. His most cherished role, however, is being a father.

The Hey Daddy singer has four children. He shares sons Usher ‘Cinco’ V and Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and parents daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

In a 2008 Essence interview, the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer reflected on the treatment he received from his own father—uncertain of whether he was accepted, mattered, or cared for—and vowed to provide his children with the support and security he never had. Did he fulfill that promise to his children? Read on to find out!

Usher ‘Cinco’ Raymond V, 16

Usher’s first son, Usher Raymond V, was born on November 27, 2007, to him and his then-wife, Tameka Foster. Ahead of his first child’s birth, the singer expressed that he just wanted his boy to be "healthy and coherent."

In 2008, Usher and Usher V appeared on the cover of Essence magazine, where he shared his commitment to being present for his son in all aspects. “You should never abandon that responsibility, which is to be there, reading with your child, being supportive of your child’s growth,” he expressed, adding that he wished all parents would prioritize their "children over their own vanity."

When Usher V was 5 years old, he nearly drowned after getting his arm stuck in a pool drain while trying to retrieve a toy. More than 10 years after the accident, the singer told People it was “one of the hardest days of his life.” As for whether Usher has stayed true to his promise of always being there for his kids, he seems to be off to a good start.

Naviyd Ely, 15

Usher and Foster welcomed their second son, Naviyd Ely, on December 10, 2008, just six months before Usher filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in November 2009, and Usher was granted full custody of their two boys.

The family of three was seen putting up a united front at the 2011 premiere of the documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Usher served as the Peaches singer’s mentor when he first broke into the music scene.

In 2016, after filming his movie Hands of Stone, Usher took a break to focus on his kids, recalling in an interview with People the quality time he spent with his boys, then 8 and 7, in Italy. The trio, alongside other family members, enjoyed a hot air balloon trip, and Usher expressed his hope to make more such memories with his children.

That same year, Usher V and Naviyd joined their father for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and posed with him on the red carpet.

Now teens, the boys recently supported their dad at the 2024 BET Awards, where he accepted his lifetime achievement award. With the prize in hand, Usher said from the BET stage, “It’s 100 percent about my children and making sure they understand that their dreams can come true if they’re truly committed.”

Sovereign Bo, 4

Sovereign, born prematurely in September 2020, is Usher’s first child with his wife (then girlfriend) Goicoechea.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of his daughter’s hand. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he added.

Speaking fondly of his only daughter during a May interview with Extra, Usher revealed the symbolism behind her name.

“Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me—you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name,” he explained. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo—Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’”

In July 2021, Usher told Good Morning America that becoming a girl dad brought significant changes to his life, including adding more pink to his wardrobe.

Sire Castrello, 3

Sire Castrello was born to Goicoechea and Usher in 2021.

The father of four announced his youngest son’s arrival on Instagram a month after his birth, calling him the “newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

“Me and him have a really cool relationship. He’s different than any of my other kids,” Usher told People in an interview. The proud father said he has learned to communicate with him in code. “My new little boy, he’s something special,” he added.

In September 2024, for Sire’s third birthday party, Usher organized a Cars-themed celebration, sharing photos of the event on Instagram.

