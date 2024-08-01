Throwback: When Dolly Parton Made Prince Philip Laugh With A Joke About Herself

There are some of the greatest moments in history that we look back on and rejoice. One of them happens to be back when Dolly Parton had met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. This intriguing meet-up tale dates back to 1977, which happened after a concert in Glasgow, Scotland.

Recalling the whole event, Mary Fielder has detailed it in the book Dolly by Alanna Nash.

Fielder who was Dolly Parton’s backup singer at first stated that the concert in Glasgow was fantastic. She further went on to add that she had only heard about the Queen all her life, however, during the show it was the Queen herself attending it.

After the Coat of My Colors artist had completed her performance, the Queen told Dolly that she had enjoyed it, stated Fielder, in the book.

Further detailing the meeting between Dolly Parton, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, Fielder recalled that Parton had joked about the rhinestone on her gloves. She compared it to the real diamonds that the royals had worn, which made Prince Philip laugh.

As per Fielder, there happened to be a remark that the Here You Come Again singer made about her own rhinestones.

“I guess it was actually Prince Philip who said it, but Dolly went to shake his hand and she had on a diamond glove,” recalled Fielder.

She further added that after shaking hands with Prince Philip, Dolly Parton withdrew her hands and joked about how her diamonds are fake, and how Prince Philip is used to real ones. All of this conversation made Prince Philip burst out laughing.

Talking to Business Insider, Parton admitted that at first, she was feeling incredibly nervous before meeting Queen Elizabeth and the Prince. However, she also stated that she then felt relieved.

Recalling the whole meeting, the Love Is Like A Butterfly singer stated that the Queen was very warm and very sweet.

She also remembered the Queen to be a very giving person.

Although Parton was jittery before meeting the Royals, her guitarist Don Roth, recalled that the songstress seemed more comfortable with the royals than how she looked with other musicians.

The guitarist also stated that Dolly Parton usually felt a bit insecure around certain celebrities, per Cheat Sheet

Roth who further spoke about Parton also stated that he is aware of how the singer is insecure during the press parties.

