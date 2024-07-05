Downtown Abbey Season 3: Is It Happening? Renewal Status & All We Know So Far

Universal Pictures UK confirmed that a third new Downtown Abbey film is officially in the works. The announcement follows the noted success of the previous two films released in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and the Downtown Abbey franchise overall.

The studios revealed that the threequel will hit theatres sometime next year, with the potential return of many of its OG cast members from the 2010 show.

Here’s all we know about Downtown Abbey 3:

When is Downtown Abbey 3 releasing?

Downtown Abbey fans are in for a treat as the show’s third motion picture flick was announced on June 26, 2024. But they will have to wait for quite a while before the sequel hits theatres.

Universal Pictures UK unveiled the premiere date via an Instagram post stating, “A new motion picture event. The third film in the beloved #DowntonAbbey franchise will be released only in cinemas September 12, 2025."

Downtown Abbey 3 follows the second film, Downtown Abbey: A New Era. Released in 2022, it starred many of the veteran stars from the franchise. It also earned 92.7 million USD at the box office against a budget of 40 million USD, per IMDb.

The plot for the sequel is being kept under wraps and the movie is said to be in production as of now.

Who is the cast?

The original Downtown Abbey cast, or the Highclere Castle regulars are expected to return to reprise the recurring characters of the period drama.

Elizabeth McGovern will reprise the role of Cara Granthan, Phyllis Logan as Elsie Hughes Carson, Hughe Bonneville is set to return as Robert Crawley, and Michelle Dockery as Mary Talbot.

Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Lesley Nicol, Sophie, Robert James-Collier, Joanna Froggatt, and Allen Leech are all set to return for Downtown Abbey 3, along with new cast additions Simon Russell Beale, Joely Richardson, Arty Froushan and Alessandro Nivola. Paul Giamatti will reprise his character from the TV series, Harold Levinson, and will join the movie cast as a new member.

Carnival Films, Universal Pictures UK, and Focus Features will take over international distribution of the film. The production team consists of Gareth Neane, Liz Trubridge, and creator, Julian Fellowes.

Fellowes teams up with A New Era director Simon Curtis to direct once again.

Will Downtown Abbey 3 be the final film?

The decade-old, 15-time Emmy-winning Downtown Abbey franchise has observed prolonged success in its portrayal of social issues and historical times of the 1920s. After the TV series concluded in 2015 following its six-season run, the franchise was revived in 2019 with the first Downtown Abbey film.

The acclaim earned them a sequel in 2022. But as all good things must come to an end, Downtown Abbey 3 may be slated to be the third and final film of the franchise.

Imelda Staunton, who appeared in both the films as lady-in-waiting Maud Bagshaw, confirmed to BBC in March, “There will be a final film—there you go.”

When asked if she had breached her non-disclosure agreement, the actress seemed unbothered. Staunton is not expected to return for the third sequel, per Vogue. Though it has not been officially confirmed yet, her revelation could potentially be true.

Downtown Abbey will hit theatres on September 12, 2025.

