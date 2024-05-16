Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Spoilers Hint Todo Retaining Powers While Gojo Prepares For a Massive Comeback

This article contains unofficial spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Viewer discretion is advised.

Even though Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is set to be officially released on May 20th, Monday (May 19th for most countries other than Japan) the leaks for the chapter are already out. The chapter’s leaks took the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom by storm today because not only did we learn that Aoi Todo has figured out a genius way to use his power despite losing one of his hands, but also that Satoru Gojo might be back.

The Satoru Gojo news, though unconfirmed, has really excited the fandom who have been waiting for his return from death for a long time. But we also need to highlight how Todo was able to use his power despite his handicap and helped Yuji corner Sukuna.

Aoi Todo came up with an innovative way to use his power

As you might already know, Ao Todo's Cursed Technique Boogie Woogie allows him to swap places with people or objects by clapping his hands together. However, during the Shibuya Incident arc, Todo had to sacrifice one of his arms to stop Mahito's Idle Transfiguration technique from killing him. Due to this handicap, he was absent for quite some time but made his way back into the main storyline in chapter 259 and revealed that not only has he cleared all the people out of Sukuna's domain, but also figured out a way to use Boogie Woogie. However, his hand could not be brought back by his Reverse Cursed Technique as it cannot heal soul damage, which was Mahito's power.

In the Chapter 260 leaks, we see Todo tell Yuji that he has replaced his left hand with a new contraption called Vibraslap. The narrator then reveals that rather than clapping his hand, Todo’s Boogie Woogie is now activated when the metal piece and the wooden box of Vibraslap collide. Todo has also imposed a binding vow that limits the number of swaps in proportion to the number of collisions on the Vibraslap, which now allows him to swap up to a total of 50 times within a single second. He also increased the effective range of his power and also extended its ability to multiple targets. The narrator then reveals that Todo was able to evacuate all the people from Sukuna’s domain by swapping them with Mei Mei’s crows outside just before the explosion, saving their lives. Even the extremely powerful Sukuna says that Todo turned up to the fight at the most inconvenient time.

How do Todo and Yuji corner Sukuna in chapter 260?

The leaks show that Todo and Yuji keep continuously attacking the King of Curses without a moment of respite. Todo keeps swapping places with Yuji in the middle of attacks to make sure that the protagonist can attack Sukuna from all the blind spots. Even when Sukuna manages to grab Yuji’s face and pin him, Todo swaps him out and the former keeps hitting Sukuna with powerful kicks and punches. Sukuna then realizes that Todo can now change the minimum and maximum limit of swaps per tap and thinks that it is virtually impossible to get used to his technique.

However, Sukuna manages to see that Todo only swaps when Yuji’s focus is at its peak. But before he could hit Yuji using this information, Mei Mei’s crows make an appearance on the battlefield making Sukuna realize that he misread Todo’s moves. He thinks that Todo might swap with the crows and turns towards his blind spot, only to realize Todo did not swap and Yuji is finally able to land a Black Flash on Sukuna. After that, Yuji claws his hand into Sukuna’s chest and continues to rip him apart. Right then, as Sukuna tries to activate his domain expansion again, he sees a mysterious figure at a distance.

This mysterious silhouette turns out to be none other than Satoru Gojo, who died at Sukuna’s hands back in chapter 236. The last panel of the chapter shows Gojo Satoru’s face concealed in darkness with only his left eye visible. According to the translator, the editor’s note said “Those eyes are unmistakable”. Even though people do not yet know if Gojo is actually alive after being cut in half by Sukuna or if this is just a hallucination Sukuna sees after being cornered, they are very excited about the next chapter. If Gojo does come back in the next chapter, this will be one of the biggest manga reveals of all time. Along with this massive reveal as well as Todo’s improved technique, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is going to be one for the books.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

