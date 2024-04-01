‘Dropping Easter Eggs Since 1989': Taylor Swift Is Seen In Bunny Onesie In Adorable Easter Throwback Clip

This Easter holiday was extra special for the Swifties. An adorable clip of Taylor Swift, the queen of Easter eggs, blessed the fans’ feed on social media. Dated March 14, 1990, the video had Swift donning a cute bunny onesie, peeping out from the hood with a look of curiosity while her mother, Andrea Swift cradled her in her arms.

The post was shared by the pop star’s management team, Taylor Nation, on the occasion of Easter holiday on Sunday. Swift keeps her fans on their toes by dropping easter eggs every chance she gets. The easter eggs could include anything, from sporting snake-covered boots at the Golden Globes to flaunting album-themed nail polish, her favorite.

Young Taylor Swift charms in a bunny suit

The 34-year-old singer’s team brilliantly shared the throwback video that symbolizes another aspect of the holiday, the Easter bunny. A 3-month-old Swift looked endearing in the fuzzy little bunny ensemble with a hood and pink bunny ears. Her mother seemed captivated by her little daughter’s cuteness, as she lovingly gazed at Taylor, donning a ‘90 hairstyle topped with sunglasses.

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?” the Instagram post’s caption hinted. According to folklore, the Easter Bunny is a magical gift-bearer, dressed in festive clothes that brings Easter eggs. We sure can agree that Taylor Swift’s easter-dropping abilities deserve a shout-out on the holiday meant for Easter eggs itself.

Advertisement

Fans speculated if the video's marked date of March 14, 1990, was another easter egg by the Shake It Off singer. It is well known that Swift loves referencing her birth year through her music. Moments after the post, Swifties flocked to the comments raving about Taylor’s years-long Easter egg drops. One fan wrote, Can we please get a docu-series on every Easter egg we have missed! Thank you for your service” while another admitted, “this seems like a normal post to celebrate easter…yet I feel like there are DEFINITELY easter eggs in this post…idk.”

ALSO READ: Is Pop Icon Taylor Swift And Famous Poet Emily Dickinson Related? Surprising Connection Revealed

The birth of Taylor Swift’s easter eggs

Swifties love a long trail of Easter eggs but there has to be a starting point. "When I was 15 and putting together my first album, [...] I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters. That's how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs,” Swift told The Washington Post in 2022.

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, she opened up about her thought process that goes into the easter egg drops. Swift said, “This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don't usually find out this one immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message.

The Cruel Summer songstress strategically announced the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, after winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. An iconic moment, Swift won her 13th Grammy and said on stage, "This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number.” She also won her fourth Album of the Year award, a record of its own. The album is set to release on April 19.

ALSO READ: Why Is Taylor Swift Sparking Controversy Between Singapore And The Philippines; All You Need To Know