Is Pop Icon Taylor Swift And Famous Poet Emily Dickinson Related? Surprising Connection Revealed

The Midnights singer has a connection to her deep, lyrical abilities. Sources on the 34-year-old pop icon’s ancestry reveal her connection with famous poetess Emily Dickinson. How is this possible? The Ancestry source elaborates. Read on to find out.

How are Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson related?

A study published on TODAY, which is a genealogy company specialising in Ancestry, showed us how the Lover singer is related to Emily Dickinson and the two are sixth cousins. This implies “three times removed” in the genealogy language. The report came out on March 4, 2024 where Ancestry said, “Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut).” They also went on to add, “Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.” Strangely or coincidentally the upcoming album of Taylor Swift is also ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ showing close relation to her roots. This album is set to release on April 19, 2024.

What is The Tortured Poets Department All About?

The upcoming 11th studio album by pop sensation Taylor Swift will be a culmination of Seventeen songs having some relation to poets and their desire for artistic exploration. As we wait for Taylor Swift’s new album and more shocking revelations on her lineage, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

