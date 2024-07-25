'Drugs and Alcohol': Khloé, Kris, and Kim Kardashian Remind Scott Disick of His Turbulent Past on The Kardashians

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse.

Scott Disick had a difficult moment in the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians when his past struggles with substance abuse were brought up. During the episode, Scott, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian discussed taking a test to determine their biological ages.

What began as a fun, lighthearted activity quickly became serious as they dug deeper into Scott's past. The discussion revealed the extent of his previous problems with drugs, alcohol, and other excesses, providing insight into his difficult journey.

Kris Jenner's direct comment on Scott Disick's drug use

The test aimed to compare the participants' biological ages to their actual ages. While Khloé and Kim discovered they were biologically younger than their actual ages, Scott Disick's results were less favorable. The owner of the testing company explained, "In your past, you’ve probably not focused on health as much as now."

Disick agreed, citing a period of excessive indulgence. Before he could elaborate, Kris Jenner bluntly stated, "Drugs." Disick replied sarcastically, "Thanks. Drugs. Yeah, thanks," he said, giving Jenner a sharp look.

The conversation did not end with Jenner's comment. Kim Kardashian elaborated on Disick's struggles, saying he struggled with both "drugs and alcohol." Disick admitted, "Yeah, drugs and alcohol were a big, big…" This statement alluded to the significant impact these substances had on his life, but he was unable to complete his thought.

Khloé Kardashian mentions strippers and prostitutes

Adding to the list of past behaviors, Khloé Kardashian mentioned, “Strippers. Prostitutes.” Disick admitted that "strippers were involved" but denied the involvement of prostitutes, saying, "Prostitutes, not really." This candid exchange shows how much Disick struggled with addiction and the lifestyle choices that came with it.

Scott Disick's troubled past was widely known, particularly during his decade-long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. He publicly struggled with substance abuse, which resulted in multiple stints in rehab and a hospitalization for alcohol poisoning in 2014. Disick reflected on these times and described them as "15 years of really beating myself down."

Disick's journey has been filled with challenges, including a time when his unhealthy habits spilled over into his diet. Earlier in the season, he revealed that he used to eat "a whole box" of Hawaiian rolls every night and drink "20 gingers a day," unaware that ginger ale had a similar sugar content as soda.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

