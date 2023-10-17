‘That's the way my…’: When Emma Stone opened up and spoke about her ‘struggle’ with ‘keeping on weight’

Emma Stone, the acclaimed actress known for her talent and grace, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, the superstar revealed her struggles to fit into the much-desired beauty standards of the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with Seventeen.com, Stone opens up about her constant efforts to regulate her body weight. The superstar further shared her efforts to maintain a positive self-body image.

Emma Stone's battle with body weight

Despite the seemingly personality exterior that the world sees, Emma Stone discloses that she struggles to remain thin. Stone admitted, “Keeping weight on is a struggle — especially when I'm under stress, and especially as I've gotten older. That's the way my genes have decided to go, and things will change as time goes on, as does everything."

Stone went ahead and explained the method through which she deals with such a hefty problem while maintaining a positive self. “When completely untrue statements are made about me or my health, of course, a part of me wants to defend [myself]. Thing is, people have a right to imagine what they want to imagine. My job at those moments is to tell myself the truth. Am I taking care of myself in a healthy way? Am I respecting myself and being responsible? And over and over, I answer yes to that question. Then I remind myself to be kind to myself and as slightly ridiculous as it may sound, to treat myself in the same gentle way I'd want to treat a daughter of mine. It really helps," the superstar explained.

ALSO READ: 'I’ve become the butt of many jokes': When Emma Stone talked about ‘insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood’ after working in Aloha

Emma Stone shared the valuable message of self-love self-love

Stone went ahead and shared a strong message on self-love and acceptance. She emphasizes the need to counter baseless claims with self-acceptance. The superstar firmly reinforces that each person is uniquely beautiful and worthy and that insults often stem from the insecurities of those who deliver them.

“I'm actively working hard on learning to appreciate yourself no matter what. If what someone else says can easily derail you, it means your sense of self isn't that firmly established in the first place. It's an inside job. You're beautiful and worthy and totally unique. People insult each other based on their own insecurities — even though it may feel personal, it really never is. Really. Seriously," she stated.

Emma Stone's revelation about her weight struggles and her path to self-acceptance is a reminder that the most luminous stars often battle their own shadows. Her story carries a strong message about the need for a positive self.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It just didn’t feel like the right time for me': When Emma Stone got candid about turning down Ghostbusters movie