Sophie Turner Makes Shocking Admission About Revealing Pregnancy To Joe Jonas; Says 'Something Changed In Me That Day'

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was very much open when she recently gave an interview to British Vogue. She has talked about almost everything she could. And, one of them was her motherhood journey and what she thought when she first got to know that she was pregnant at a very young age.

She admitted how she concealed her first pregnancy from her ex-husband Joe Jonas. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who filed for divorce in 2023, share two kids together. Turner, now 28, first found out about her pregnancy with her first child while on a retreat in Bali.

Sophie Turner opened up about her first pregnancy with estranged husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was full of emotions during a retreat in Bali when a pregnancy test confirmed her motherhood. And she told British Vogue that when she found out that she was pregnant with Willa, she was unsure if she really wanted to experience motherhood. "Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through," she said.

“I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’” she shared.

When she came back home following her trip, she spoke to her now estranged husband about her feelings about being pregnant. "I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying, ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’" she said.

She said that though she was not sure about what she should do next, she added that "something changed in me that day."

Turner and Jonas welcomed Willa in July 2020, followed by their daughter Delphine in July 2022. Turner also discussed that it’s been “a real miracle to just watch them grow up in front of your eyes,” adding that “everything changes so quickly” as her kids keep growing.

Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in an impromptu Vegas wedding in 2019. Jonas originally filed for divorce in a Florida court in September 2023.

Sophie Turner calls Taylor Swift a 'hero' after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner felt solace in her friend Taylor Swift's constant support following her divorce from Joe Jonas. The actress acknowledged Swift's important role during those challenging times and showed her admiration for the 34-year-old popstar.

Turner reflected on the rough phase after she filed for divorce. Although she called those days the "worst few days" of her life, Swift's steadfast support brought her comfort. Hailing Swift as an "absolute hero," Turner expressed her thanks to Swift for giving her and her kids a place to stay and a safe environment.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Turner said. "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.

In the midst of Turner and Jonas's legal troubles, Swift offered Turner and her kids some generosity by providing her Tribeca residence.

Turner also talked on the difficulties of being the subject of tabloid attention, especially in relation to "mom guilt." Turner faced criticism when her professional obligations prevented her from being physically present for her kids. Turner noted the challenges of balancing personal and professional commitments when she stated her desire to be with her kids despite the situation.

