Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Share How Their Children are Big-Time Taylor Swift Fans

Who does not groove to Taylor Swift’s music? We can all resonate ourselves with the lyrics, and the beat of her songs and she boasts an astounding amount of fans all over the globe. Her music made us fall in love, and on the other hand, also talks about heartbreak and what not!

And, just like all of us, Ryan Reynolds who is coming with the much anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, and John Krasinski whom we know for his role as the sardonic nice guy Jim Halpert on NBC's popular TV sitcom, The Office are also thinking of attending Swift’s Eras Tour as they mentioned in a recent interview while promoting their new movie If.

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski talk about how their children are obsessed with Taylor Swift

No doubt, Taylor Swift has one of the most dedicated fanbase in the world and she can be very proud of it. Her Eras Tour concert grabbed the attention last year and became the first such tour to hit the USD 1 billion milestone. She is currently on the European leg of the tour and people are queuing up overnight just to be there to see the superstar singing their favorite tracks.

Ryan Reynolds who himself is a big name, is also, thinking of attending a live show of Swift as he mentioned this along with his If co-star John Krasinski.

Reynolds revealed on Today with Hoda and Jenna that he will be attending a Madrid Eras Tour show. “I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Reynolds revealed. “Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now.” He also called Swift's concerts the best concert on the Earth.

Krasinski did not stay behind as he also shared his family’s enthusiasm.“My daughters were like, 'Your movie’s good but when are we going to Taylor?'" Krasinski added.

These comments came as another co-star from If movie Cailey Fleming spoke about attending an earlier show of Swift. She said that she will again see one concert in October this year and this makes her very excited.

Speaking about his wife Blake Lively, who shares a great bond with Swift, and their four children, he added, “They love it, they’re obsessed.”

Reynolds also said that this will be his first because he has been at work constantly for the last year and a half. “I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Swift is set to play two shows in Madrid on May 29 and May 30 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ryan Reynolds jokes about his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name

Actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds jokes about his and wife Blake Lively’s choice of baby names, jokingly said that they will wait for iconic pop star Taylor Swift for guidance.

While chatting with host Savannah Guthrie, Reynolds was asked about the name of their fourth child, born in February 2023. He and Lively chose to keep the moniker and gender a secret, after quietly welcoming their newborn. The proud parents also share daughters James, Inez and Betty and all of their names have been in lyrics for Lively's longtime friend Swift.

Recently, Reynolds was asked on Today whether Baby No. 4 was mentioned on Swift's newly released 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be," Reynolds joked to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "We're still waiting. So, Taylor, let's maybe start, you know."

He continued, "She's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy's not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

