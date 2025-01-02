Dune 4: Warner Bros Working on Next Film After Messiah? Here’s What We Know

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are reportedly preparing to expand the Dune universe beyond Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed movies. Villeneuve is currently focused only on working on Dune: Messiah.

Villeneuve, who found great success directing Dune and its sequel, Dune: Part Two , has made it clear that he will step away after completing his work on Frank Herbert's second book, Dune: Messiah. According to World of Reel, sources close to the production say that Villeneuve is not particularly enthusiastic about adapting the later Herbert novels in the six-part series, which grow increasingly obscure and complex.

However, rumors suggest that Warner Bros. is eager to continue expanding the Dune saga, including plans for additional movies and even a sequel TV series, potentially extending the universe far beyond Villeneuve's original vision. According to an insider close to the director, he is reportedly frustrated by these plans, which allegedly include adaptations of Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune.

Despite this, the studios appear determined to capitalize on the Dune franchise for years to come, possibly stretching Herbert’s intricate works to maximize cinematic and streaming potential. While the studio’s streaming series Dune: Prophecy did not achieve the same level of success as Villeneuve's films, it still garnered decent viewership, further fueling the studio’s ambitions.

Industry insiders think that Warner Bros. might see at least one more movie in the franchise and a second TV series.

So far, the first two movies in the franchise have achieved both critical acclaim and box-office success. Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah will reportedly begin filming this year with a tentative release date slated for 2026.

While Villeneuve's Dune films have revitalized Herbert's world with their brilliant narratives and star-studded casts — including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and more — fans of the franchise now have more to look forward to.

