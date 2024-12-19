Tom Holland Cheekily Comments On Working With Zendaya And Starring In New Christopher Nolan Movie: 'One Hotel Room'

Tom Holland once again has the internet kicking its feet with his cheeky comments on his girlfriend Zendaya. He also discussed being cast in the upcoming Christopher Nolan project.

Recently, Holland joined the Dish podcast for a Christmas-themed episode in which he talked about working with the Dune star. The couple will spend most of 2025 on movie sets together as they will star in a fourth installment of Spider-Man, and Zendaya will star in the highly secretive, upcoming Christopher Nolan movie alongside Tom.

When host Nick Grimshaw asked about co-starring with his girlfriend, Holland quipped, "Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen, it’s work, alright?"

He said with a chuckle that at least it is practical in terms of working relationships with the studios; he mentioned it brings several logistic conveniences, such as shared accommodations, but emphasized that the professional boundaries still hold intact.

Reflecting more seriously, he stated that working with Zendaya was the biggest plus for him. He said they usually share familiar glances when he and the Euphoria actress disagree over the director's notes, forming a wordless agreement to dish on it later together.

He added, "Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Yeah, the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

Meanwhile, the Challengers star holds similar feelings about working with her boyfriend. She mentioned that it feels very natural to act along with the Cherry actor while praising the dedication he puts into his craft, stating that, even when tired, he does his best.

She told Variety, "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does." She went on to add, "He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Tom Holland and Zendaya will be part of an ensemble cast in Nolan's upcoming film, including Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron. The movie is to be released on July 17, 2026, through Universal Pictures, but this remains a very "hush hush" project. Holland mentioned that he hadn't seen the script yet but did state that Nolan had shared the general idea with him.

