Dylan O'Brien Reveals He Failed Audition For THIS Highly Popular Disney Animated Movie Sequel

Dylan O’Brien has amazed us with his prime role in the Maze Runner series and other movies; however, the actor once failed an audition for a popular Disney movie. The movie in question here happens to be the sequel to Frozen, which was released in the year 2019.

Recently, while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the highly acclaimed actor opened up talking about the time he couldn't reach a high note while giving the audition for one of the most loved animated Disney musicals.

Talking about his time from the audition, the Saturday Night actor stressed on the fact that he had not gone to the audition with high hopes of earning the role in Frozen 2. He then stated that he knew somewhere that he was not going to acquire the role.

While recalling the time, he didn't mention the role he had auditioned for; however, he was clear that the film’s crew had been on the lookout for "multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing.”

Talking to Seth Meyers, the Teen Wolf actor then went on to add that he knew he could not sing but anyhow went for the audition as sometimes he doesn’t “feel like a real actor.”

Further while talking to Meyers, O’Brien remembered how the female casting director asked him if he could sing the chorus for her, as she needed to check if he could reach a “certain range.”

After singing the verse for a little while, the actor from Deepwater Horizon then went on and reached the chorus, and that’s when the casting director told him, “Okay, okay.”

“She said two ‘okays.’ I’ll never forget it,” the All Too Well actor recalled. After he sang the chorus, the lady thanked Dylan O'Brien while also stating that the film needed a bit of a stronger vocalist.

Dylan O’Brien is famously known for his portrayal of Thomas in the science fiction action movie franchise Maze Runner. The star carried the franchise, playing the lead role from 2014 to 2018’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure, appearing in a total of three films.

Meanwhile, he is even highly appreciated for his role in the series Teen Wolf. While paving his way into the Hollywood film industry, Dylan O'Brien has even starred alongside great actors such as Michael Keaton in the 2017 action thriller movie, American Assassin.

