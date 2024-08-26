Happy Birthday Dylan O'Brien: Exploring His Top 10 Movies And TV Shows As Actor Turns 33

With major roles such as Thomas and Stiles Stilinski, Dylan O'Brien has captured the attention of audiences around the globe. He has appeared in movies and TV shows since 2011, with two of his most notable performances being the aforementioned characters in the book-to-movie Maze Runner franchise and Teen Wolf.

Over the last twelve years, O'Brien has appeared in critically and commercially acclaimed movies across various genres and earned nearly two dozen nominations and awards for his performances. This isn't hard to believe given his unwavering talent for bringing life to the characters he portrays, but these ten additions to his filmography will prove just how brilliant he really is. Here are the best Dylan O'Brien movies and TV shows, from Maze Runner: The Death Cure to Love and Monsters as the star turns 33.

1. Teen Wolf (2011 - 2017)

In the 2010s, Teen Wolf was one of those shows that had every teenager wishing they had claws and fangs. What teenager wouldn't want to be a part of the pack with Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), and Daniel Sharman?

Throughout six seasons, the show gained a wide fanbase and even inspired a movie that was released in January of this year. Even though Stiles would not be returning for the film, his presence in the series left quite a lasting impression. O'Brien's outstanding performance made Stiles and his humanity the heart of Teen Wolf in a show full of supernatural creatures.

2. The Maze Runner (2014)

A sci-fi adventure film based on James Dashner's wildly popular book series, The Maze Runner is the first in a series of sci-fi adventure movies. Following a devastating solar flare that destroys the planet, humanity is left with only a small group of young people immune to a deadly virus as a hope for survival.

Advertisement

It opens with Thomas (O'Brien) meeting a group of boys trapped within a seemingly insurmountable woodland area with high walls. There seems to be no way out of this maze. The Maze Runner stands out as one of the best dystopian sci-fi movies of the 2010s and is a milestone in the career of actor Dylan O'Brien. Thomas wasn't his breakout role, but it certainly helped launch his career further.

3. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Two years after the first Maze Runner installment, the second installment was released. Rotten Tomatoes rated it relatively well for its performances and engaging script, despite it not being as popular as its predecessor. While some criticized it for a lack of faithfulness to the source material, others considered it better than the first.

In terms of quality, nobody seemed to agree on The Scorch Trials. The film received mixed reviews, but it smashed box office records, earning $312,296,056 worldwide, immediately becoming a commercial success. Aside from its ability to hook you and leave you anticipating how it will all end, this factor alone makes it an enjoyable ride.

Advertisement

4. Deepwater Horizon (2016)

With this seven-year-old dramatic account of the world's worst marine oil spill, O'Brien adds a harrowing true story to his filmography. The film Deepwater Horizon chronicles the deaths and survivors of those aboard the oil rig when it exploded in April 2010.

It's easy to understand why this heartbreaking retelling of one of history's worst environmental disasters was ultimately successful with both critics and audiences scoring 82%. As Caleb Holloway, Dylan showcases his acting skills alongside Mark Walberg as Mike Williams, Kurt Russell as Jimmy "Mr. Jimmy" Harrell, Gina Rodriguez as Andrea Fleytas, and others.

5. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Some viewers found the third Maze Runner film disappointing, as movies don't always improve as they progress. It really is a decent movie despite some unfavorable reviews regarding its character development and storyline, and hundreds of thousands of people continue to love it.

With the help of their newfound allies from the previous film, the remaining Gladers attempt to rescue their captured friends and put an end to WCKD's wrongdoings. While it may have divided opinion, many saw this movie as a fitting conclusion to the original trilogy thanks to its outstanding cast performances, outstanding special effects, and action-packed scenes. He was seriously injured by his own stunts, which makes his performance in The Death Cure even more impressive - especially when taking into account that he is a starring character in the series.

Advertisement

6. Bumblebee (2018)

Fans of the Transformers franchise may have seen this popular installment from 2018. Recently, a solo film about everyone's favorite yellow Transformer was released to critical and commercial success. The story follows the titular character as he finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Meanwhile, Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers the battle-scarred and broken character.

It is possible that Bumblebee only spoke for approximately three minutes in his titular role. But Dylan's ability to bring personality to an otherwise untalkative character showcases his voice acting abilities and makes many fans wish he'll return to voice him again in the future. Hope is all we have.

7. Flashback (2020)

Christopher MacBride's Flashback is an intriguing mystery film with Dylan as the main character. A 97-minute thriller, The Education of Fredrick Fitzell follows Fred as he experiences flashbacks to his high school days, specifically one girl who mysteriously disappeared.

In 2020, the film premiered at the Sitges Film Festival to mixed reviews. Even so, it's packed with enough mystery and mystery that audiences will be anticipating what's next around every bend and turn. However, O'Brien's acting performance is worth mentioning; regardless of how bad the film is objectively, he still elevates it by convincingly portraying his characters.

Advertisement

8. Love and Monsters (2020)

The release of this little gem was a delightful surprise. The film's original story, strong plot, performances, and Academy Award-nominated special effects made it a success on all fronts. O'Brien carried the spotlight throughout and put his survival skills to the test in what many thought would be just another cheesy monster-hunting film.

The story follows Dylan O'Brien's character Joel Dawson and his four-legged companion Boy as they traverse 85 miles across the treacherous surface in search of Aimee (played by Jessica Henwick), who he lost contact with when the world ended seven years earlier. A heartwarmingly memorable movie filled with emotion, comedy, and everything you need.

9. Not Okay (2022)

The dark comedy-drama social media satire Not Okay is the second film to star Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch in 2022. During the story, we follow Deutch's problematic and questionable character Danni Sanders, a wannabe influencer who is caught up in a lie that quickly spirals out of control.

With its protagonist not caring how she gets there, Not Okay explores the danger of ambition to be famous at any cost. Her online followers believe Danni survived a terrorist attack that she was nowhere near, driving her deeper into a web of infuriating lies. Even taking advantage of the tragic accident, she doesn't do anything to take attention off herself. It's not a complex film by any means, but it still manages to convey thought-provoking messages. The protagonist's crush is played by O'Brien to perfection.

Advertisement

10. The Outfit (2022)

Dylan's 2022 box office bomb The Outfit is another of his highest-rated movies. However, despite its commercial failure (it grossed over four million dollars on a five million dollar budget), both critics and audience members regarded it highly.

Mark Rylance stars in the riveting mobster mystery along with Johnny Flynn, Simon Russell Beale, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Zoey Deutch, and Dylan O'Brien in their second project together. A British cutter based out of Chicago is the protagonist of this psychological crime thriller. Rather than friendly customers looking for wedding suits, these clients are tailored out of violence. O'Brien's Outfit has earned one of the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores of his career so far.

ALSO READ: 'I Think It's Gonna...': Zach Braff Shares Detailed Thoughts On Possible Scrubs Reboot