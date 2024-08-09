Saturday Night Trailer: SNL's Origin Story Reveals the Story of 'Young Comedians' That 'Changed Television'

The first trailer for a movie about the moments leading up to the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11, 1975, was released on Aug. 8. Nearly 49 years after the iconic show debuted, director Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) reveals how creator Lorne Michaels and the original cast prepared for the premiere.

The trailer showcases a young Lorne Michaels, played by Gabrielle LaBelle from The Fabelmans, as he tries to put the finishing touches on a live TV comedy show starring a group of unknown performers with no guarantee of success.

The cast features Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Kim Matula as Jane Curtin, and Matt Wood as John Belushi.

The ensemble includes LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal, Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson, Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, Jon Batiste as Billy Preston, Willem Dafoe as David Tebet, and J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle. Finn Wolfhard appears on an NBC page, with additional roles played by Andrew Barth Feldman, Tommy Dewey, and Matthew Rhys.

Reitman, who co-wrote the film with Gil Kenan, releases it just after SNL's 50th season begins. The show will mark the milestone with a three-hour special on Feb. 16, 2025. Saturday Night hits theaters on Oct. 11.

