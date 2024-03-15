Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour India: Entry Rules, What To Wear, Where To Eat And All The Do's and Don'ts Ahead Of The Show

The Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai tomorrow as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. The Mathematics Tour performance will take place on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds at 3 p.m. Pause singer Prateek Kuhaad will perform the opening show of the night, and the fans will be thrilled about it! Since it's a grand event, the guidelines for the attendees are pretty strict. Here's everything that you must know before going to the show.

How to get the tickets?

Tickets are exclusively available only on www.bookmyshow.com. The general tickets are priced at Rs 9500, and the slightly expensive ones with better seating, the South Deck ticket, are 16,000 INR. The concert arrangements included food and beverages, so you don't need to worry about staying hungry. It also has an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lane, and lavatories with washrooms, making it super convenient for attendees. There is a 6-ticket per transaction rule that must be followed. And if you are thinking of reselling extra tickets, don't! as they will immediately become invalid. The tickets are only available on Book My Show so do not trust any unauthorized website and avoid scams.

If the show is canceled for unforeseen situations, the tickets will be refunded through the original payment method. The entire amount except for the booking fee and home delivery charges will be refunded

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ed Sheeran’s fun evening with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat; don’t miss his live performance

Entry and Parking Rules; Handbags are not allowed

The age limit for entry is five years or older, but children under 18 must have an adult companion. The entry is streamlined, so you can not exit and reenter the show. Since the venue provides food and drinks, you won't be allowed to bring outside food; a strict security check at the entrance will ensure that. It's a hands-free tour experience, so you cannot bring large handbags, but handy wallets and sling bags will work.

The venue has no parking space, so avoid bringing your vehicle. Instead, opt for public transport or someone to drop you off at the event. You can bring your phone and take photos and videos, but make sure to bring a battery backup as the venue lacks charging stations. You can only use a phone camera, and professional cameras are banned. The best part is that you don't have to wait in line to collect your wristbands, as it's already been delivered to you. But make sure you have it on you during entry.

The event has no dress code, so wear whatever you like. However, the best option is to wear comfortable clothes. If you are attending the concert with a group of friends, ensure everyone is present during entry. The primary purchaser's mobile number and ID will be required, but other members must keep a valid ID card with them. This group entry and exit strategy is to reduce ruckus and confusion at the event.

When will the gates open?

The gates will open at 3 pm sharp, so be there on time! The first show of the night will be Prateek Kuhad's opening act. Calum Scott will also perform on stage from 6 pm to 7 pm, followed by the man of the hour, Ed Sheeran, who will start his show at 7:15 pm. So gear up! It's going to be a long and fun night!

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran reveals SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt's Oscar-winning RRR is his favorite Indian film