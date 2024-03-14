INSIDE Ed Sheeran’s fun evening with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat; don’t miss his live performance

Ever since Ed Sheeran arrived in Mumbai, his fans have been getting to see some fun pictures and videos of the international singer. Well, last night the internet was literally set on fire with the Photograph singer doing the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose with King Khan himself. SRK and his wife Gauri Khan hosted the singer at their home in Mannat last night and the pictures from the fun evening have been doing the rounds. Now, Gauri too shared a couple of pictures posing with Ed and we bet fans are going to love it.