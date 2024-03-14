Ed Sheeran reveals SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt's Oscar-winning RRR is his favorite Indian film

Ed Sheeran is presently in India gearing up for an upcoming tour in Mumbai, seemingly immersing himself in the local ambiance ahead of the grand event. This is the English singer-songwriter's second visit to India and is particularly excited about his performance scheduled for March 16 in Mumbai. Now, in an interview, Ed expressed his admiration for India, emphasizing his love for the country. He also revealed his favourite Indian movie.

Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's RRR his favorite movie

In an interview with India Today, "I really feel the ‘love’ here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling [the vibe] inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that.”

He was further asked about his favourite movie to which he responded that SS Rajamouli's RRR is his favourite movie. He said, "It is an incredible film". RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Ed Sheeran dances with Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier today, Ed Sheeran delighted his fans on Instagram by sharing a playful moment with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The video shows King Khan teaching Ed his signature arm-open pose, known for its charm and charisma, which the singer quickly learns. Ed captioned the post with a witty reference to his hit song, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…."

About Ed Sheeran's India tour

Ed Sheeran is set to wow his fans in India as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. This highly anticipated tour, featuring some of his biggest hits, will culminate with a spectacular performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. Fans can expect to hear beloved songs like Perfect, Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, and Perfect Symphony during this unforgettable concert experience.

This marks Ed Sheeran's second visit to India, following his 2017 appearance when he not only mesmerised audiences but also attended a Bollywood party hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan.

